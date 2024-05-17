Submit Release
EGLE partners with others to offer boat shrink-wrap recycling

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is partnering with the Michigan Recycling Coalition, Dr. Shrink, Bay Area Recycling for Charities and Emmet County Recycling to help keep boat shrink-wrap out of landfills, and you can help.

Shrink-wrap will be recycled through the Recycle Run program. Photo courtesy of Michigan Recycling Coalition.

 

Shrink-wrap is used most commonly to insulate and protect boats for winter storage.

This year, boat shrink-wrap recycling is available at more locations in Michigan. New participants in the program include White Lake Township and the Charter Townships of Orion and Commerce, which are offering the program to their residents.

Recycling boat shrink-wrap easy. Visit the Michigan Recycling Coalition website to purchase recycling bags and see the list of locations.

Last year, some 87,000 pounds of boat shrink-wrap was recycled under the Recycling Run program.

Check out the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s Sustainable Boating website that also includes information on recycling fishing line and fiberglass boats.

