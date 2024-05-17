Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,507 in the last 365 days.

Mr. KEY Talks AI Governance, Risk & Compliance at Crypto Expo Dubai

Mr.Karnika E. Yashwant

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. KEY, renowned entrepreneur and thought leader in the blockchain space, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Crypto Expo Dubai, organized by Hqmena. This premier event, known for its high-caliber attendees and networking opportunities, takes place in Dubai on May 20 - 21.

Mr. KEY, known for his expertise in AI governance, risk, and compliance within the global cryptocurrency market, will address these crucial topics. His insights will be invaluable for investors, businesses, and individuals seeking to navigate the ever-evolving world of digital assets.

A seasoned leader in Web3

Mr. KEY brings over 15 years of experience to the table. As the founder and CEO of KEY Difference Labs, he provides comprehensive support to Web3 entrepreneurs, leveraging his expertise in marketing and strategy to help projects achieve success.

Sharing knowledge and inspiring action

Mr. KEY is a sought-after speaker, having graced stages at prestigious events like the WOW Summit, IDES, Global Blockchain Show, and Blockchain Life. He emphasizes the importance of empowering innovators: "My mission is to support all those who have an itch to fix things, to build solutions, and make life a little smoother."

Crypto Expo Dubai: A hub for learning and collaboration

The Crypto Expo Dubai offers attendees a unique opportunity to:

-- Gain valuable insights from industry leaders like Mr. KEY.
-- Network with top investors, businesses, and innovators in the cryptocurrency space.
-- Discover new business opportunities and stay ahead of the curve.
-- Learn about the latest trends in cryptocurrency, Altcoins, Blockchain, and Consensus mechanisms.

Seize the chance to connect, learn, and innovate at the Crypto Expo Dubai. Be prepared for interactive sessions, exclusive insights, and networking opportunities! You can connect with Mr. KEY on LinkedIn here and Twitter here to join the conversation.

Karnika E. Yashwant
Cryptopolitan
+971 58 954 9470
email us here

You just read:

Mr. KEY Talks AI Governance, Risk & Compliance at Crypto Expo Dubai

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more