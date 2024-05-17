United Legal: Canberra's Trusted Advocates for Medical Negligence Claims Wins The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical negligence is one of the worst situations an individual can face in his/her life. It will definitely haunt them down and make them struggle both physically and mentally. Dealing with medical negligence cases requires patience, strength and most importantly knowledge and expertise in the field. Only a good expert firm like United Legal can help an individual suffering medical negligence issues. The firm was recently picked as one of the best medical malpractice law firms operating in Canberra, ACT by ThreeBestRatedⓇ after cracking its rigorous 50-Point Inspection. They are felicitated with an award of excellence for the achievement.
The experts from the firm shared, “Unlike big firms, we focus on YOU. Our team of three dedicated solicitors, Peter Glover, Rob Montagnino, and Noman Farooq, have decades of combined experience. We understand the impact medical negligence has on one’s life, and we fight to get them the compensation they deserve. This understanding of the needs of clients in the process and dedicating ourselves to serve them has helped us achieve this feat. We have more to come in the future. Thanks for all of your support”, while receiving the award.
Why Choose United Legal?
As a medical malpractice law firm, it is very important for United Legal to understand the emotional and financial toll of the issue, the experts at the firm will always go a step ahead to deeply get to know about the real loss of the client to design the best plan to proceed the case, while remaining a moral support to them in the issue. This personalised approach with friendly service has helped them remain top in the region. All the proven track record of the firm remains as solid evidence for their performance in the courtroom. They also follow “No Win No Fee” policy as they are confident about their service and create huge trust among the people. They are probably the best place to walk for any kind of medical negligence issues.
One of its recent clients, Emily Baxte said, “After being turned down from two different firms, rob and mitch won 3x the amount I was hoping for (and i thought even that was a stretch). Rob is incredibly down to earth and his laugh will make anyone's day. Highly recommend, even if just a chat.”
While the other mentioned, “The United legal team was very professional and amazing! I was recently involved in a car accident and the team communicated to me with very detailed and helpful information to make sure I was on the right path, and felt really safe and insured with them. The staff were also very lovely and welcoming, I would highly recommend this law firm.”
United Legal specialises in problems like brain injuries, amputation, paraplegia, serious spinal injuries, surgical errors, misdiagnosis, birth trauma along with other issues like medication mistakes, wrong medicine or prescription is administered, allergic reactions to medicine or prescription, negligent prescription, failure to recognise drug interactions, fractures to parts of their bodies, mistakes in writing or filling prescriptions & failure to know proper uses of drugs. Please call or visit their website to learn more about them,
The firm also clarifies that in ACT, an individual generally has three years to make a medical negligence claim. It is never late. Don’t hesitate to contact them for a free consultation. They will always be there to help an individual through their difficult time.
Hassan Bhatti
