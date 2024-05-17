The 2024 TITAN Health Awards is Proud to Unveil the Proud Winners of Healthcare for Season 1

2024 TITAN Health Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Health Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Health Awards are delighted to reveal the triumphant winners of Season 1 in 2024.

We have bear witnessed to excellence across groundbreaking strategies, visionary designs, and award-winning projects that highlights pioneering standards for healthcare advertising and marketing.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Health Awards are delighted to reveal the triumphant winners of Season 1 in 2024. The award program celebrates and recognizes the extraordinary achievements in Healthcare Advertising & Marketing, honoring those who have successfully harnessed the power of communication to influence and enhance the healthcare industry.

The competition, showcasing promising recognition in healthcare, has successfully amassed over hundreds of exemplary submissions worldwide, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and various others, uniquely stretching its reach of recognition to the entire industry.

Notable TITAN Winners of Season 1

In an intense showcase of innovation and creativity, the TITAN Health Awards celebrates respected winners who exhibited exceptional initiatives towards the advancement of healthcare excellence. These revered names include American Kidney Fund, Regenerative Bio Inc, Scout Lab, Med Learning Group, UPMC Health Plan, Insurance Services Division, and many others that are recognized for their groundbreaking work in transforming healthcare communications.

Visit the TITAN Health Awards’ official website for the complete list of outstanding winners: https://titanhealthawards.com/.

"We have bear witnessed to promising excellence across groundbreaking strategies, visionary designs, and award-winning projects that highlights pioneering standards for healthcare advertising and marketing," remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year's winners were selected by a distinguished panel of experts, significantly contributing to the advancement of healthcare marketing strategies and advertising engagement.”

Grand Jury Panel

The competition is honored to collaborate with a board of jurors consisting of creative professionals worldwide. With their specialized expertise in such fields, this very group of individuals have demonstrated and preserved the reputation of blind judging, reinforcing that only the best entries will be acknowledged for their remarkable achievements. Among this panel are names like Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Vijay Yadav (United States), Somchana Kangwarnjit (Thailand), Wasim Fathima Shah (United States), Kumar Vijayendra (United States), and many more.

"Our core mission is to elevate the standards of creativity, design, and strategic marketing within the healthcare sector. We are committed to pushing boundaries, and to completely redefine them,” declared Thomas. “It is this unwavering dedication to excellence that positions the TITAN Health Awards at the forefront of the evolving landscape in healthcare marketing and advertising. We embrace the new and exciting shifts that showcase how health and wellness are communicated across the globe."

The TITAN Health Awards is officially opening the gates for Season 2 of the 2024 competition, inviting entries from creative professionals and designers across healthcare advertising, marketing and design. Seize the opportunity to showcase your outstanding work in transforming healthcare messaging and impact. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on June 20, 2024, with submissions being accepted right up until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024. The complete winners will officially be announced on November 8, 2024.

About TITAN Health Awards

The TITAN Health Awards undertakes its purpose in recognizing and honoring exceptional executions of creative advertising, marketing, designs, products, services and excellence coming from healthcare professionals from all parts of the world. Seeking the highest achievements in all healthcare incorporated industries, the award strives to honor evolving qualities of the global health industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.