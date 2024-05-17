Robert Canfield Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul of New Jersey Transit
Canfield calls for an overhaul of New Jersey Transit calling for the termination of top level leadership, zero based budget, and no bailouts from the state.BRICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Canfield, a Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey in 2025, is demanding a thorough reform of New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit). Highlighting years of financial mismanagement, Canfield criticizes the agency's leadership for prioritizing unnecessary projects over fiscal responsibility.
"Instead of tightening their belts, cutting costs, and balancing their Profit and Loss statements, they spent millions, if not billions, on going green and other projects that were not essential," Canfield stated, referencing Governor Murphy’s Master Energy Plan.
The 2025 state budget proposes raising the sales tax from 6.625% to 7% and reallocating $440 million from the NJ Turnpike Authority to cover deficits caused by NJ Transit's overspending. Canfield argues that these measures are a direct result of poor financial management at the highest levels of NJ Transit.
"My plan is straightforward: stop the bailouts, replace the current leadership with individuals committed to resolving the issues, and enforce a zero-based budgeting system. This means NJ Transit will only spend what it earns," Canfield explained. "The current leadership has permitted unchecked overspending, resulting in millions, if not billions, in state funding to cover their deficits. This must stop. On my first day in office, I will terminate the existing leadership and appoint a temporary team to stabilize finances until a new, permanent leadership is installed. We will conduct a comprehensive audit of all finances from the past seven years. NJ Transit will no longer receive state bailouts; they will need to generate revenue through alternative sources such as leasing space, retail outlets at transit hubs, and other initiatives. Taxpayers should not bear the burden of NJ Transit's financial mismanagement."
NJ Transit's financial struggles are well-documented, with the agency consistently operating in the red. Their most recent Annual Report can be found on their website.
Robert Canfield’s call to action is clear: "New Jersey Transit needs accountability and a complete financial overhaul. The state cannot continue to fund their deficits. We need a leadership change and a sustainable financial plan for NJ Transit.”
