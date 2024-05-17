Firms from Việt Nam and China urged to foster cooperation in electric and energy sectors

VIETNAM, May 17 -

HÀ NỘI — There remains room for Vietnamese and Chinese firms to better foster cooperation in the electric and energy sectors, a Chinese official said.

Many Chinese electric enterprises have entered the Vietnamese market, specialising in buying and selling electricity or providing electrical equipment, Pan Yue Long from the China Electricity Council said.

During the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition on Electric and Industry in Việt Nam (ENE Vietnam 2024) on Thursday, Long said that to facilitate bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Việt Nam and China need to unite to set green energy standards, improve green investment and financial market mechanisms and together develop a healthy business and investment climate.

In the future, cooperation between China and Việt Nam in the fields of electricity and energy production will move in a new direction with the efficient use of green energy.

Scientific and technological innovation will play a core role in these new areas of cooperation, Long said, adding that China's electric enterprises are willing to share scientific and technological innovation results and practical experiences with Việt Nam.

According to Long, Chinese enterprises that are participating in the three-day exhibition are displaying advanced technologies and products in the two sectors.

"We look forward to interacting with Vietnamese and international partners at the exhibition, learning from each other's strengths, and promoting deeper cooperation," he said.

Vice President of the Vietnam Electrical Engineering Association Mai Quốc Hội described the event as a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to share their experience, advertise their products and expand their market share, in addition to fostering technology transfers and grasping new investment opportunities.

ENE Vietnam 2024, which is taking place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre, has attracted 150 international and domestic exhibitors including those involved in power generation; the transmission and distribution industry; electrical wires and cables and energy-saving solutions.

A seminar on cooperation in electric development between ASEAN nations and China and a business matching event will held alongside ENE Vietnam 2024.

The event has been organised by the Vietnam Electrical Engineering Association, the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition Joint Stock Company, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Electric Power Industry Office and the China Electricity Council.

It is expected to welcome over 8,000 visitors. — VNS