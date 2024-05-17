Mike Aberle, Mortgage Finance, Banking and Warehouse Lending Leader, joins FundingShield Advisory Board
Aberle brings more than 20 years leadership experience in the mortgage industry including various roles in business development and mortgage finance.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Beach, California, May 17, 2024: FundingShield is pleased to announce that Mike Aberle has joined its advisory board.
Aberle brings more than 20 years leadership experience in the mortgage industry including various roles in business development and mortgage finance. Aberle spent 20 years at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) including 13 years as Director of Mortgage Finance for the warehouse division. In addition to relationship management, Aberle served as CFO of the Correspondent Lending and Warehouse Lending Divisions and later as SVP, Credit Risk Executive. His background in being an operator, auditor, CFO and banking executive, allows him to provide insights and perspective to his clients gained over numerous economic and housing cycles.
FundingShield’s CEO & Chairman Ike Suri shared, “Mike has been a trusted banker, mortgage finance executive and operator in the mortgage lending space developing and maintaining relationships with the largest and most active lenders in the country. We look forward to his connectivity and perspective to assist in our ongoing growth.”
Mike shared, “I am thrilled to join FundingShield as an Advisory Board Member and to provide insights, introductions, and my mortgage finance experience as they continue to grow in delivering solutions around challenges faced by all in the Financial Industry. Wire fraud, cyber security risk, payment fraud and protecting lenders and consumers are important issues their FinTech solutions address at the transaction level.”
Aberle began his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse in Chicago, IL and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.
Media Inquires and to learn more about our firm:
FundingShield
+1 949-706-7888
Info@fundingshield.com
Visit us on social media:
www.fundingshield.com
Adam Chaudhary
FundingShield LLC
+1 9497066850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn