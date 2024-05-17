Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,532 in the last 365 days.

Mike Aberle, Mortgage Finance, Banking and Warehouse Lending Leader, joins FundingShield Advisory Board

Ike Suri - CEO of FundingShield

Mike Aberle - FundingShield Advisory Board Member

Aberle brings more than 20 years leadership experience in the mortgage industry including various roles in business development and mortgage finance.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Beach, California, May 17, 2024: FundingShield is pleased to announce that Mike Aberle has joined its advisory board.

Aberle brings more than 20 years leadership experience in the mortgage industry including various roles in business development and mortgage finance. Aberle spent 20 years at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) including 13 years as Director of Mortgage Finance for the warehouse division. In addition to relationship management, Aberle served as CFO of the Correspondent Lending and Warehouse Lending Divisions and later as SVP, Credit Risk Executive. His background in being an operator, auditor, CFO and banking executive, allows him to provide insights and perspective to his clients gained over numerous economic and housing cycles.

FundingShield’s CEO & Chairman Ike Suri shared, “Mike has been a trusted banker, mortgage finance executive and operator in the mortgage lending space developing and maintaining relationships with the largest and most active lenders in the country. We look forward to his connectivity and perspective to assist in our ongoing growth.”

Mike shared, “I am thrilled to join FundingShield as an Advisory Board Member and to provide insights, introductions, and my mortgage finance experience as they continue to grow in delivering solutions around challenges faced by all in the Financial Industry. Wire fraud, cyber security risk, payment fraud and protecting lenders and consumers are important issues their FinTech solutions address at the transaction level.”

Aberle began his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse in Chicago, IL and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

Media Inquires and to learn more about our firm:
FundingShield
+1 949-706-7888
Info@fundingshield.com

Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
www.fundingshield.com

Adam Chaudhary
FundingShield LLC
+1 9497066850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mike Aberle, Mortgage Finance, Banking and Warehouse Lending Leader, joins FundingShield Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more