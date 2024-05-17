Announcing the winners of the USD 100,000 Future Food Asia 2024 Award and the Cargill Nutrition For Tomorrow Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The eighth edition of Future Food Asia was hosted at Orchard Hotel, Singapore on 15-16 May 2024. This year’s assembly saw unprecedented participation from industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors who gathered for a robust exchange of ideas, debates, and pitches. This gathering not only underscored the importance of innovation in the agrifood sector but also reinforced the region’s role as a hub of agritech development.
Qarbotech from Malaysia was selected as the winner of the 100,000 USD Future Food Asia Award. The jury represented by Jing Yu, APAC Commercial Director, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Poh Li Goh, Global Category Marketing Manager, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Colin Lim, Acting Director, Food & Nutrition Cluster, A*STAR; Anup Jagwani, Global Head, Agribusiness, IFC; Marta Bogdanic, MAS Asia Agribusiness Advisory and Business Development, IFC and Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.
Qarbotech has developed a patented photosynthesis enhancement nanotechnology, and turned it into an on-plant or in-soil solution to boost agricultural productivity - increasing crop yields by up to 60 per cent. The company’s unique formulation contains biocompatible organic compounds with properties like chlorophyll, thus increasing the photosynthesis rate of leafy plants. By optimising photosynthetic efficiency and shortening growth cycles, farmers and growers of all sizes can enhance their crop yield.
“Qarbotech has emerged from an exceptionally strong cohort of finalists with its photosynthesis enhancer product, which empowers plants to capture more sunlight even under overcast skies. Organic carbon quantum dots are sprayed onto plants, offering ease of use that is instrumental in its rollout at scale. Proven to deliver substantial yield and nutritional improvements on both rice and vegetables, Qarbotech brings a much-needed, globally relevant innovation to agriculture. We are excited to support them in their future developments.", says Isabelle Decitre.
The winner of the Cargill Nutrition For Tomorrow Award, NXW - Nutrition from Water from New Zealand was also announced at the conference. NXW will gain access to Cargill’s extensive network and strategic support to help them expand their operations in the region.
Dr YongCheng Poh, Cargill’s External Innovation Leader, says, “NXW possesses a clear vision to revolutionise the protein industry by utilising microalgae as a primary source of non-GMO protein. In addition, the team’s approach in offering nutrition surpassing traditional animal-derived sources without harming the environment aligns with Cargill’s strategic focus on developing nature-based, science-backed, affordable nutritional and sustainable solutions that will positively impact people’s health and well-being across all life stages through active nutrition and healthy aging. We warmly congratulate NXW on their win and are excited to partner with them to make nutritious food more accessible to everyone across Asia-Pacific.”
Future Food Asia 2024 has been made possible by continued support from ID Capital’s partners Cargill, Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bühler Group and Roquette.
About Future Food Asia
Future Food Asia is the platform developed by ID Capital, an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. Through its awards, annual conference and other tailor made programmes it supports early stage innovators and startups contributing to building a future-proof food system across the entire Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, ID Capital has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region since 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please visit futurefoodasia.com and write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.
From the feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 158 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come.
For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg
About International Finance Corporation (IFC)
IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org
Isabelle Decitre
Qarbotech from Malaysia was selected as the winner of the 100,000 USD Future Food Asia Award. The jury represented by Jing Yu, APAC Commercial Director, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Poh Li Goh, Global Category Marketing Manager, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Colin Lim, Acting Director, Food & Nutrition Cluster, A*STAR; Anup Jagwani, Global Head, Agribusiness, IFC; Marta Bogdanic, MAS Asia Agribusiness Advisory and Business Development, IFC and Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.
Qarbotech has developed a patented photosynthesis enhancement nanotechnology, and turned it into an on-plant or in-soil solution to boost agricultural productivity - increasing crop yields by up to 60 per cent. The company’s unique formulation contains biocompatible organic compounds with properties like chlorophyll, thus increasing the photosynthesis rate of leafy plants. By optimising photosynthetic efficiency and shortening growth cycles, farmers and growers of all sizes can enhance their crop yield.
“Qarbotech has emerged from an exceptionally strong cohort of finalists with its photosynthesis enhancer product, which empowers plants to capture more sunlight even under overcast skies. Organic carbon quantum dots are sprayed onto plants, offering ease of use that is instrumental in its rollout at scale. Proven to deliver substantial yield and nutritional improvements on both rice and vegetables, Qarbotech brings a much-needed, globally relevant innovation to agriculture. We are excited to support them in their future developments.", says Isabelle Decitre.
The winner of the Cargill Nutrition For Tomorrow Award, NXW - Nutrition from Water from New Zealand was also announced at the conference. NXW will gain access to Cargill’s extensive network and strategic support to help them expand their operations in the region.
Dr YongCheng Poh, Cargill’s External Innovation Leader, says, “NXW possesses a clear vision to revolutionise the protein industry by utilising microalgae as a primary source of non-GMO protein. In addition, the team’s approach in offering nutrition surpassing traditional animal-derived sources without harming the environment aligns with Cargill’s strategic focus on developing nature-based, science-backed, affordable nutritional and sustainable solutions that will positively impact people’s health and well-being across all life stages through active nutrition and healthy aging. We warmly congratulate NXW on their win and are excited to partner with them to make nutritious food more accessible to everyone across Asia-Pacific.”
Future Food Asia 2024 has been made possible by continued support from ID Capital’s partners Cargill, Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bühler Group and Roquette.
About Future Food Asia
Future Food Asia is the platform developed by ID Capital, an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. Through its awards, annual conference and other tailor made programmes it supports early stage innovators and startups contributing to building a future-proof food system across the entire Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, ID Capital has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region since 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please visit futurefoodasia.com and write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.
From the feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 158 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come.
For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg
About International Finance Corporation (IFC)
IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org
Isabelle Decitre
ID Capital Pte Ltd
+65 9388 7454
email us here