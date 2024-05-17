XGRiD Campers Announces 2024 Overland Summer Showcase
Top Nationwide Overland Camper Dealership and Distributor Kicks Off Coast to Coast On The Road Preview showcasing New 2024 Models and Top Trends for 2024LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XGRiD Campers has what’s new, what’s next, and what’s hot in overlanding and adventure campers for 2024 coast to coast. The summer season is gearing up and XGRiD Campers has announced a collection of opportunities across the country for consumers, media and content creators to experience in-person preview opportunities to view, test, and speak with manufacturers and experts. Learn what’s new and noteworthy from industry experts with a preview and showcase of more than 10 top overland camper brands from all over the world.
XGRID Campers has been a leader in the adventure and overlanding camper markets for four years, serving customers nationwide. This on-the-road preview will provide top news for those looking for the latest gear and news from top industry brands.
The first leg of the multi-event summer showcase will kick off this weekend at Overland Expo West, held in Flagstaff, Arizona, May 17-19. Other upcoming stops for XGRiD’s Summer Showcase include Overland Expo Pacific Northwest, Overland Expo Mountain Mountain West, and Overland of America. As part of the XGRiD Summer Showcase, an open house will also be held in Knoxville, Tennessee, to celebrate the first anniversary of XGRiD Campers second location just outside the gates to the Great Smoky Mountains.
XGRiD continues expanding its many brands, so campers and overlanders can find the perfect adventure trailer for their lifestyle. Here are some of the news XGRiD plans to share and showcase this summer:
Lifestyle Campers — With 23 years of manufacturing off-road and overlanding caravans in Australia, Lifestyle Campers has officially made its way to the U.S. with the launch of the Fusionn, the Iconn E2E, and Iconn E4 in May 2024. The Fusionn Hypercamper combines the best features and refinements of the top models Lifestyle offers including a premium exterior kitchen, a comprehensive ensuite with cassette or composting toilet, Cruisemaster ATX air suspension, Victron components, roof top A/C, superior storage, and sleeping for up to four people with ease, all under 5000 lbs. XGRiD Campers will have the Fusionn demonstrated at Overland Expo West.
Atlas Outdoors’ TetonX — The 100% U.S. made TetonX hybrid has been re-launched in 2024 with XGRID Campers. The new configuration comes standard with air suspension, Truma furnace, and Victron charging. Add on a 12v rooftop A/C, 490W Solar, and 270Ah Battleborn LiFePO4 batteries and campers can travel in comfort, with enough sleeping area for a family of up to 7, and all around 3,500 lbs.
SkyeRV — Born on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, SkyeRV is launching in the U.S. in 2024. With six models ranging from a 9ft to the 21ft tandem axle, SkyeRV combines rugged, well-built, off-road capabilities, with high-end luxury and refinements capable of pleasing the most discerning adventurers. Standard features include air suspension, 1300W solar, up to 900Ah lithium, diesel furnace, 93 gal of water, composting toilet, and split A/C system.
Track Trailers — 25 years of testing in the Australian Outback has made its way to the U.S. with Track Trailer's Zenith, Lighting, and Firetail models. This award winning expandable camper trailer features the MC2 Assymetric Link Suspension, a one-of-kind technology designed for and utilized by the Australian military. The Firetail marks the 25th anniversary of the TVAN model and comes equipped with RedArc Redvision power management system, lithium batteries, roof top solar, diesel furnace and hot water, and more. The TVAN Zenith will be showcased at Overland Expo West.
Xpedition Trailers — XGRiD and Xpedition have been partners for three years and are showcasing the Voyager, one of the most popular overlanding teardrop trailers on the market. New for 2024, Xpedition released their “Pass-through Portal,” which provides the ability to have a teardrop-style trailer with the Bush Company TX27Max rooftop tent that is accessible from inside the camper. It forgoes the need to walk outside, allowing campers an interior ladder to get into the tent. With the pass-through portal, it’s easy to enter from inside the cabin and still feel like everyone shares the same interior space. Conceived for parents traveling with kids, it provides security and safety while also offering a feeling of independence. And for those kid-free overlanders, the cabin can be configured as a den with the tent above as a private bedroom.
Australian Off Road — As the first 100% Australian-built trailers imported into the U.S. by XGRID Campers, Australian Off Road continues to innovate with the release of the AOR Sierra, Odyssey Signature, Quantum, and Matrix Series 5 models. AOR is well known in Australia for its focus on quality, durability, and comfort, and are 100% dustproof and feature a proprietary independent trailing arm suspension. The lineup for AOR ranges from lightweight overlanding trailers with the Sierra and ZR which weigh in under 2500 lbs. dry, on up to the 18ft tandem axle fixt roof Sinergi. The Sierra and Odyssey models will be showcased at various events through the year.
Media is welcome to contact XGRiD Campers for the latest news and trend spotting. Access images and additional assets for XGRiD partner brands here.
For media and content creators attending any of the shows, please reach out for interviews. XGRiD Campers can also arrange for a reporter or content creator to take out a camper for a test run for coverage. Zoom interviews with owner Loren Walker can be arranged for trend spotting, summer camping tips, and spots in the country for some of the best overland trips and gear. Live or taped coverage from showrooms located in Las Vegas and outside Knoxville, Tennessee, can also be arranged.
Offering two United States locations, XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. They allow wanderlust adventurers to find and build the proper rig for each journey through partnerships with the world’s leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and serves customers across the United States with a second location in Knoxville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
