XGRiD Campers Announces 2024 Overland Summer Showcase

The 100% US made TetonX hybrid has been re-launched in 2024 with XGRID Campers. The new configuration comes standard with air suspension, Truma furnace, and Victron charging with sleeping for a family up to 7, all around 3500 lbs.

The Fusionn is one of the newest hybrid caravans from Australia, now available in the U.S. - the Iconn E2E and the Fusionn hybrid. The Fusionn features a Cruisemaster air suspension, Victron power, bunk beds and internal ensuite – Australian lux in a 5,000 lb. hybrid.