Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,532 in the last 365 days.

Center for Black Equity Denounces Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Events

WASHINGTON , DC, USA , May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Black Equity unequivocally condemns the recent threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during Pride events, as highlighted in the recent FBI and DHS Public Service Announcement. The alert warns of potential threats from foreign terrorist organizations targeting LGBTQ+-related events and venues during June 2024 Pride Month.

These threats are a stark reminder of the ongoing danger faced by the LGBTQ+ community, especially as the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting approaches. The Center for Black Equity stands in solidarity with all individuals affected by such hate and reiterates its commitment to ensuring safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to local authorities and to prioritize safety while participating in Pride events. The Center for Black Equity continues to advocate for policies and measures that protect the LGBTQ+ community from violence and discrimination.

Strength lies in unity and resilience. Support for one another and the celebration of diverse identities with pride, love, and courage are essential.

About the Center for Black Equity:
The Center for Black Equity is dedicated to improving the lives of Black LGBTQ+ individuals globally through advocacy, education, and community-building initiatives. The mission is to promote a world where all Black LGBTQ+ people can thrive.

Kenya Hutton
Center for Black Equity
+1 202-641-8527
K.hutton@centerforblackequity.org

You just read:

Center for Black Equity Denounces Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Events

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more