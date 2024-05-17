Center for Black Equity Denounces Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Black Equity unequivocally condemns the recent threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during Pride events, as highlighted in the recent FBI and DHS Public Service Announcement. The alert warns of potential threats from foreign terrorist organizations targeting LGBTQ+-related events and venues during June 2024 Pride Month.
These threats are a stark reminder of the ongoing danger faced by the LGBTQ+ community, especially as the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting approaches. The Center for Black Equity stands in solidarity with all individuals affected by such hate and reiterates its commitment to ensuring safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.
The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to local authorities and to prioritize safety while participating in Pride events. The Center for Black Equity continues to advocate for policies and measures that protect the LGBTQ+ community from violence and discrimination.
Strength lies in unity and resilience. Support for one another and the celebration of diverse identities with pride, love, and courage are essential.
About the Center for Black Equity:
The Center for Black Equity is dedicated to improving the lives of Black LGBTQ+ individuals globally through advocacy, education, and community-building initiatives. The mission is to promote a world where all Black LGBTQ+ people can thrive.
Kenya Hutton
Center for Black Equity
+1 202-641-8527
K.hutton@centerforblackequity.org