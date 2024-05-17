Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 17-20) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require weekend closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place May 17-20:

Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 20) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound Loop 303 closed at I-17 (right turns only to southbound I-17). Allow extra travel time. Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic will detour on- the northbound frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74. Please use the posted detour and avoid using local streets including North Valley Parkway. High country travelers: Consider driving before the closure begins late Friday night. Traffic also is lighter during early morning or late evening times.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 20) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads also closed. Detour: Consider detouring onto US 60 or using northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive. Please Note: Southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound US 60 in east Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 20) for bridge maintenance.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 20) for construction. Detour: I-10 drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach US 60. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com. Please Note: Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Broadway Road and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 20).

Southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 20) for bridge maintenance. Detour: Traffic will detour on southbound 51st Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” Interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 18) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” Interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 19) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic will detour on northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack Interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.