New Age Icon Deuter Releases A New Album Reflective of His Youth: Komorebi - Sunlight Through Trees
Komorebi - Sunlight Through Trees releases May 17, 2024, enhancing Deuter’s impressive discography of over 60 albums.
Light is, for me, a very positive, a very beautiful part of life…”SANTA FE, NM, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned new age instrumentalist and composer CG Deuter announces a new album titled Komorebi - Sunlight Through Trees, adding to his legacy as a pioneer of the New Age music movement. The album features seven original compositions of primarily classical new age instrumentals with electronic touches. The entire album is available digitally worldwide today, including Spotify, Pandora, Bandcamp, Amazon Music, iTunes and beyond.
— Deuter
Komorebi (pronounced Komo-Rebby) is Japanese for “sunlight filtering through the foliage” and is reflected in the album's cover art featuring a painting Deuter made in his youth, looking ahead on a summer forest path. Listeners can expect a calming and richly detailed experience with its meditative style complemented by piano, strings and wind instruments.
In an exclusive interview with Nicole Grabke, he says, “...Light is, for me, a very positive, a very beautiful part of life… I tried to create a feeling of light with my music because where I grew up for a few years was Germany after the war in ruins, and a very dark and depressed feeling.” Read the full interview with Deuter on Ambient Visions.
Komorebi has already been received well by music writers and critics alike. Music writer Robin James writes, “The entire listening experience is clarifying, refreshing and satisfying, like a walk in the woods.”
Deuter has been fascinated with the sounds of nature and musical instruments since his childhood in Germany. But it was after he suffered a near-fatal car crash, while working as a journalist, that he decided to pursue a music career. He began by traveling across Asia and studying Indian music for spiritual and creative inspiration. His first album, simply titled D, combined acoustic and electronic elements with ethnic instrumentalization and nature sounds, marking his emergence as a pioneer in the New Age music movement.
Deuter’s career has spanned over 40 years and 60 albums, contributing greatly to the New Age genre. His 2015 album, Illumination of the Heart, was voted among the top finalists for Album of the Year and Best Meditation/Relaxation Album by broadcasters and industry experts at Zone Music Reporter. Zone Music Reporter awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, recognizing him for his musical contributions.
Komorebi - Sunlight Through Trees is being released through Colorado-based label Curve Blue, and distributed worldwide by A Train Entertainment. For more information, visit https://cgdeuter.com/ and https://curveblue.com/.
For media and radio requests, please contact Beth Hilton, The B Company
Tracks:
1. Komorebi (6:38)
2. Komorebi - The Walk (10:08)
3. Enchanted Forest (6:12)
4. Silent Glow (6:30)
5. Clairière (8:41)
6. Anemoi (4:43)
7. Anemoi - Touch (0:58)
Links:
Stream from the platform of your choice: https://lnk.to/deuter_komorebi
Curve Blue: https://curveblue.com/cg-deuter
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6VcOA76z5hcfhy4NzBLQGw?si=blWfDJVHQduMLDFeXbTBEA
Bandcamp: https://cgdeuter1.bandcamp.com/album/komorebi-sunlight-through-trees
Artist website: https://cgdeuter.com
