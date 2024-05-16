The Alamo Letter Society Announces Mr. Fain McDougal, Brazos County Chair

Photo of Alamo Letter Society Logo The Col William Travis Victory or Death Letter for the Hood County Courthouse

Mr. McDougal has been an active civic leader in Brazos County for over 35 years. His forefather, Valentine Bennet fought in the Battle of Gonzales

The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by all subsequent generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield from Gettysburg, to Omaha Beach, from the Battle of the Somme to Iwo Jima. ” — John Vick: Co Founder Alamo Letter Society

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Fain McDougal, the Founding Partner of McDougal & Moore Real Estate Development and Investment Group, has been appointed the Brazos County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society.

Mr. McDougal has been an active civic leader in Brazos County for over 35 years. His forefather, Valentine Bennet fought in the Battle of Gonzales, the first battle for Texas Independence. The Texans refused to return a Cannon and responded with the famous phrase. “Come and Take It.”

On Veterans Day 2023, the Alamo Letter Society launched with the following Mission Statement: “To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.”

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Three Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.

The Alamo letter was written on February 24, 1836, and heroically dispatched through the Mexican Army to General Sam Houston by Captain Albert Martin. Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

The originator of this idea is 13-year-old Texas school girl, Slone McNutt, who was studying Texas history at the Hockaday School of Dallas. In January of 2023, she visited the Alamo with her family. They were looking at the historic 220-word William Barrett Travis's "Victory or Death" letter on a bronze plaque on the lawn in front of the Alamo chapel. 7th-grade daughter Slone said to her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt, "Daddy, why aren't these plaques with the famous letter all over Texas? Her question was the reason for the start of this effort. An idea and an organization were born.

McNutt recruited his longtime University Park neighbor and fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick from Rockwall, who currently serves as the District Director for Texas Senator Bob Hall, to aid in the birth of the organization.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little, the first county in Texas to dedicate their Alamo Plaque on February 23, 2024 said “The dedication of each plaque puts a historic stake down as we recognized our history and defend the principles of Texas, principles of liberty and independence ! Due to the hard work of Mr. Bill McNutt, Senator’s Bob Hall, Brian Birdwell and other patriots this plaque will come to every county in the Lone Star State. .”

“Travis Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor and self-sacrifice. Travis’ sacrifice at the Alamo is the bedrock of Texas values.” said Founding board member Rosser Newton.

The Alamo Letter Society is recruiting a single Chairperson in each County to serve as a third co-chair with Rosser Newton and Bill McNutt. Each County Chair will work with the local County Judge and County Commissioners to secure a site for the plaque either inside the Courthouse or on the Courthouse grounds. Mr. McDougal, as County Chair will organize, plan, and accomplish a historic dedication ceremony involving the Daughters and Sons of the Republic of Texas, and more.

Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell said “Fain McDougal is a direct descendent of a Texas Veteran who fought at Gonzalez. His success in business and his love of Texas is inspiring. “

“Our Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial includes the War for Texas Independence .” said County Chair Fain McDougal “this Alamo Victory or Death letter plaque at our courthouse will serve as another reminder to future generations that freedom is not free and the price of liberty does not come cheaply. “

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by all subsequent generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield from Gettysburg, to Omaha Beach, from the Battle of the Somme to Iwo Jima. The Texas solider always finds a way forward.“ John Vick, President, Alamo Letter Society 501 C 3.

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large 110 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. www.alamoletter.com

###

Contact: Fain McDougal

Phone: 903 257 5173

Or

John Vick

Staff of Texas Senator Bob Hall

Phone: 571 234 2729 E mail Vic@AlamoLetter.com