Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,501 in the last 365 days.

Official Media Statement: Pelican Island Bridge Collision

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

On May 15, a barge struck the bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island. Texas Game Wardens assisted national, state, and local agencies in securing the scene and keeping recreational boat traffic safe and away from the accident. Game wardens will continue to remain on scene as crews work to remove the barge.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Kills and Spills Team will continue to monitor and assist in assessing the situation in terms of wildlife and fisheries impacts along with our other state and federal partners.

Galveston Island State Park is located on the opposite end of the island and has not been affected.

Up to date information about the Pelican Island Bridge Collision can be found at https://pelicanislandbridgeallision.com/. Questions about the accident should be directed to the U.S. Coast Guard at inquiries@pelicanislandbridgecollision.com.

You just read:

Official Media Statement: Pelican Island Bridge Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more