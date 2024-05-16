Official Media Statement: Pelican Island Bridge Collision

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

On May 15, a barge struck the bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island. Texas Game Wardens assisted national, state, and local agencies in securing the scene and keeping recreational boat traffic safe and away from the accident. Game wardens will continue to remain on scene as crews work to remove the barge.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Kills and Spills Team will continue to monitor and assist in assessing the situation in terms of wildlife and fisheries impacts along with our other state and federal partners.

Galveston Island State Park is located on the opposite end of the island and has not been affected.

Up to date information about the Pelican Island Bridge Collision can be found at https://pelicanislandbridgeallision.com/. Questions about the accident should be directed to the U.S. Coast Guard at inquiries@pelicanislandbridgecollision.com.