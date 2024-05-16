Statement by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on the ECtHR decision in the case of Slovenian fishermen

SLOVENIA, May 16 - The ECtHR declared the applications inadmissible. According to the Court, they were ill‑founded because the fishermen should have been aware that their conduct in these waters would be penalised by the Croatian authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs regrets the decision and the fact that an international court tasked to protect human rights has failed to recognise that Slovenian fishermen are in fact victims of Croatia's refusal to comply with the final and applicable decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, which makes it impossible for the fishermen to conduct their business operations in Slovenian waters.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs stresses that the Court's decision does not affect the validity of the Arbitration Award. The latter is indisputably valid and the Ministry will continue to work for its full implementation and reiterate the call on Croatia to appoint a joint commission for the demarcation of the land border. The maritime border has already been definitively and precisely determined by the coordinates established by the Arbitral Tribunal in its Arbitration Award. Slovenia has fully implemented the ruling by adopting the necessary legislation in accordance with its international legal obligations.

Today's decision of the ECtHR does not change the situation on the ground. It certainly does not imply that Slovenian fishermen should not fish in this part of the Slovenian sea. In relation to the imposition of fines, the current regime will continue to apply in the Slovenian sea, as delineated by the Arbitral Tribunal and as established by law.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and other competent authorities of the Republic of Slovenia will continue to provide assistance and support to Slovenian fishermen and stand by them, including through additional government measures to protect them.