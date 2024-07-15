NEW POETRY COLLECTION TACKLES THEMES OF THE HUMAN CONDITION INCLUDING IDENTITY, GENDER, POLITICS, LOVE AND TRAUMA
RED CORNER: a poetry anthology by Dawn Web
Dawn Web is a poet to read, keep reading, and watch out for—a lyrical and formal genius delivering line after line of crafted perfection.”UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new voice on the poetry scene has written a collection of poetry that intricately explores the human condition: the inexplicable moments that are held in beauty, the everlasting treacherous nights, the alluring uncertainty, vastly convoluted experiences and the unique nature of individuals, inherently, making us one and the same.
— Stephen Dudas, Reedsy Discovery
The anthology, RED CORNER, is written and illustrated by Dawn Web, photographed by Angelina Wrona and published by Illusive Books (an imprint of Vivid Illusion Creative Studios Inc.). RED CORNER is part one of the collection Primary Series and showcases the poem “Flashback," which is also featured in Fathom Editorial (Creative Writing Journal).
The poet’s raw and vulnerable tone explores themes of identity, queer and political issues, love, growth, perseverance, and navigating intergenerational trauma aftermath to crack open the cycle.
The author is Creative Director for Vivid Illusion Creative Studios, a multimedia agency designed for artists seeking to monetize their art and expand their knowledge and abilities, offering recording, producing, publishing and distributing services, as well as a creative space to learn and sell creative artwork.
Vivid Illusion Creative Studios has donated 32 copies of the book to St. Mark Catholic High School in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Web has also been giving school presentations to students and implementing RED CORNER into curriculums with teachers and professors.
The book is already receiving the highest praise:
“Dawn Web is a poet to read, keep reading, and watch out for—a lyrical and formal genius delivering line after line of crafted perfection,” writes Stephen Dudas, Reedsy Discovery. “RED CORNER—formally and conceptually genius—is a stunning testament to poetry’s capacity for mediating the intersections between the personal and the political. The collection folds together the intimacy and the magnitude with which contemporary life is lived. The poet takes on a lot in the writing: abuse, trauma, mental illness, gender identity, sexuality, racism, police brutality, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the problematics of settler-colonialism and capitalism.”
Adds Dakota Reed, Editor for Atmosphere Press & Poetry Instructor at UOB, "Dawn has the ability to elicit unexpected images and emotions through rhyme and sonic elements without a tight grip and maintains a cohesive sense of a poetic voice. It forces the reader to feel and experience the sensations the writer experiences and writes about. It's magnetic and pulls the reader through different textures and sounds, inviting them into a moment, in ways that are both uncomfortable and exhilarating."
"Writing about the traumas of our childhood or youth is never easy, but in RED CORNER, Dawn Web does a great job of turning those griefs into poetry and not a kind of emotional venting--and at such a young age," says Michael Martin, Ph.D in English Literature, Author at Angelico Press, & Philosopher.
RED CORNER is available on Amazon, Vivid Illusions Creative Studios (https://vividillusion.studio/) and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dawn Web is a queer and neurodivergent individual, born and raised in a small town in Ottawa, Ontario, and comes from a conservative mixed-race family of six. Dawn has been creating and exploring multiple mediums as coping strategies for as long as they can remember. Dawn is a multimedia artist, first-place award-winning dancer, feature author for Fathom: Creative Writing Journal, feature multi-instrumentalist in the band Wool Sweater, and is the Creative Director for Vivid Illusion Creative Studios Inc.
Angelina Wrona co-designed RED CORNER with John Hubbard EMKS.FI, Dawn Web and Alexandre Tremblay. Angelina is a photographer, designer, artist, and entrepreneur who broke into the international art scene by way of an intimate gallery show in Los Angeles, which quickly turned into a two-year tour of North America. This self-taught artist specializing in pop-surrealism has been a professional artist since 2003.
Dawn Web
Vivid Illusion/Creative Studios
dawnweb@vividillusion.studio
