Squirrel Systems Celebrates 40 Years Powering Premier Restaurant Brands at the National Restaurant Association Show 2024
Squirrel will announce updates to its Cloud POS, unveil a new portfolio of Order & Pay devices, and introduce new enterprise tools to manage multiple locations.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirrel Systems, a leading provider of restaurant technology solutions, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show 2024. The event, which will take place from May 18 to 21 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, brings together industry professionals, innovators, and food service experts.
As part of the celebration, Squirrel Systems is proud to team up with Giordano’s, a long-time customer and one of America’s most iconic pizzeria chains. Giordano’s is also celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and is renowned for its deep-dish pizza and commitment to exceptional dining experiences. Together, Squirrel and Giordano’s are treating show visitors to a special gift at the Squirrel booth (Booth #6040), commemorating both their milestone anniversaries.
Squirrel will also announce updates to its Cloud POS, unveil a new portfolio of Order & Pay devices that streamline tableside ordering and payments, and introduce new enterprise tools designed to simplify the management of multiple locations.
Bringing the Best of Squirrel 11 to Cloud POS
The Full-Service Restaurant Edition for Cloud POS, built based on feedback from premier full-service restaurant brands like Giordano’s, The Keg, Brown’s Social House, Cactus Club Cafe, and Smitty’s Restaurants, is getting a significant update. This update will allow operators with larger, more complex sites to take full advantage of Squirrel Cloud to run their front-of-house more efficiently and simplify menu management. The new edition comes with advanced table-service features loved by Squirrel 11 customers, such as coursing, large party check views, and customizable floorplans. Managers will also appreciate a new approach to menu versioning and scheduling, making it easier to handle larger menu changes while still allowing real-time changes to active menus.
A New Portfolio of Order-and-Pay Solutions
What started as a technology to deliver a better guest experience has become a better way to operate the front-of-house more efficiently, increasing table turns and average check size. Squirrel’s popular tablet-based tableside ordering has evolved into a portfolio of devices that unites payments and ordering. With a single device, servers are now entirely free from fixed terminals and retrieving payment devices, allowing them to spend more time with their guests.
Squirrel Cloud Enterprise Management
Cloud Enterprise Management extends Squirrel Cloud’s POS functionality to address the unique needs of multi-unit restaurant operators. Manage menus at scale and tailor menus and pricing to the specific needs of a location while keeping consistency across the chain. Multiple store locations within a brand can be managed and reported on as a restaurant group or chain.
Squirrel Cloud POS Partner Eco-system
Squirrel’s Cloud POS is a hub for the best restaurant technologies, allowing restaurants to replace or add innovative technologies as their needs evolve. We are excited to showcase solutions from our partners, including:
• Eigen: Web/mobile online ordering, self-serve kiosks, and payment solutions to enhance the guest experience and boost revenue.
• Kitchen Armor: All-in-one Kitchen Display Systems that replace traditional printers and streamline kitchen operations.
• QSR Automations: Kitchen automation, guest management, and off-premises dining solutions to calm the kitchen and increase order flow.
• XPO Technologies: Enabling mobile order-and-pay with integrated solutions for full-service restaurants.
• Paystone: customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs to drive repeat customer visits and spending.
Visit Booth #6040 at NRA 2024– May 18-21, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL - to learn more.
About Squirrel Systems
Squirrel Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant point-of-sale system and continues to introduce market-leading innovations to streamline restaurant operations and elevate the guest experience - from table to curb.
Visit www.squirrelsystems.com to learn more.
