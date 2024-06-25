Squirrel Systems Unveils New All-in-One Order & Pay Devices and Digital Ordering Solutions for Hotels at HITEC 2024
Squirrel Systems is excited to announce advanced order & pay and digital ordering solutions for hotels.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirrel Systems, a trusted partner to over 1,000 premier hotels and resorts across the US and Canada, is excited to announce advanced order & pay and digital ordering solutions for hotels. These capabilities will be displayed at HITEC 2024, the world's largest hospitality technology show, from June 24-25 in Charlotte, NC.
Self-Service Room and Kiosk Ordering to Enhance the Guest Experience
Our digital and self-serve ordering options enable in-room and kiosk ordering, elevating the guest experience without adding staff and providing a higher level of convenience and personalized service. Market-leading hospitality brands such as Sonesta, Atlific Hotels, Hersha Hospitality, and Coast Hotels rely on Squirrel's point-of-sale solutions and best-of-breed partner ecosystem to enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty.
New Portfolio of Order-and-Pay Solutions for Increased Efficiency & Revenue
What started as a technology to deliver a better guest experience has become a better way to run a food & beverage operation more efficiently, increasing table turns and revenue. Squirrel's popular tablet-based tableside ordering has evolved into a portfolio of devices that unites payments and ordering. With a single device, servers are now entirely free from fixed terminals and retrieving payment devices, allowing them to spend less time walking back to a terminal from the pool or patio and more time with their guests.
Squirrel Cloud POS Now Optimized for Hotels & Resorts
Squirrel Cloud is a 100% cloud-native POS platform. Squirrel is proud to welcome Crowne Plaza Seattle and Holiday Inn Santee to the list of hospitality operators who have chosen Cloud POS to simplify their IT infrastructure and create a hub for all food & beverage orders from room service to dining room, pool, or patio. Their Squirrel Cloud solution does not need on-site server hardware, is now tightly integrated with their Oracle Opera Property Management System, and allows them to manage their POS from anywhere, inside or outside the property.
Discover the Future of Hospitality Technology at HITEC 2024
Join us at HITEC 2024 at booth #2444 to explore how Squirrel Systems can transform your hotel's operations. Our team of experts will be available to demonstrate the enhanced order & pay and digital ordering features of Squirrel Cloud, providing insights into how these innovations can help your business thrive in an ever-evolving industry.
About Squirrel Systems
Squirrel Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant point-of-sale system and continues to introduce market-leading innovations to streamline restaurant operations and elevate the guest experience - from table to curb. Visit www.squirrelsystems.com to learn more.
