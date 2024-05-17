Star-Studded Charity Fashion Show to Be Held July 14, 2024
2024 Cleveland Fashion GalaCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sweetest Day Foundation, Inc. and Browns star tight end David Njoku’s charity, the God is Excellent Foundation, Inc., have partnered to produce the first annual Cleveland Fashion Gala, a charity fundraising fashion show. The event will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in the Cleveland City Hall Rotunda.
The Fashion Gala will showcase high-end designers, mainly from the Cleveland area. It will include nearly 50 models, including several celebrity models who will be walking the runway for charity. The Fashion Gala is intended to shine a positive light on Cleveland and give the city its own unique version of the Met Gala – a night of fun and fashion for a good cause.
The theme of this year’s Gala is “The New Roaring Twenties of Fashion.” While the post-war Roaring Twenties saw an insurgence of high fashion in the US in the 1920’s, the post-Covid era Roaring Twenties has produced its own robust fashion season in the 2020’s that will be on full display at the Gala. Additionally, the Sweetest Day holiday started in Cleveland during the Roaring Twenties as a result of the end of wartime sugar rations and the holiday just celebrated its 100th anniversary.
“I am so excited for the upcoming Cleveland Gala Fashion Show. The best of Cleveland will be on full display and the funds raised will support the important charitable work of our foundations,” said Browns 85 Chief David Njoku.
“The Sweetest Day Foundation is led by fashion models serving as Sweetheart Ambassadors, who spread cheer and good will to the less fortunate on Sweetest Day, similar to how movie stars started the Sweetest Day tradition over a 100 years ago. It was only natural that we put on the biggest fashion show in Cleveland history. We are excited to partner with Chief Njoku and his foundation to support burn victims and the work he does in Nigeria,” said Raina Tiffiny, published fashion model and founder of the Sweetest Day Foundation, Inc. Both Raina Tiffiny and Chief Njoku will be walking the runway in high fashion at the event.
Tickets are on sale for the fashion show by visiting the event website: www.sweetestdayfoundation.com/galatickets.
