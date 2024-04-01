Sweetest Day Foundation Founder and Cleveland Fashion Model Raina Tiffiny Elevates to Published International Covermodel
Raina Tiffiny is featured on the cover of the French fashion magazine Malvie from a Times Square photoshoot during 2024 New York Fashion WeekCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland fashion model and founder of the non-profit Sweetest Day Foundation, Inc., Raina Tiffiny, has been published on the front cover of the international French fashion magazine Malvie. The photospread published in Malvie was from a shoot in New York’s Times Square shot by famed New York fashion photographer Eric Snell. The cover title for the article is, “Brave New World, Life is the New Art.” Raina is featured in a futuristic sheer and metallic bodysuit with styling similar to the outfit worn by actress/model Zendaya for the recent release of Dune 2.
The interior photo spread includes 9 additional pictures from the Times Square photoshoot, each with Raina in poses throughout the busy Times Square district at night, encircled by LED displays. The shoot was conducted during the 2024 New York Fashion Week, where Raina Tiffiny was attending fashion events, shows and parties in her role as model and on behalf of the Foundation.
Raina Tiffiny continues to represent the Foundation and shine a light on Cleveland as she elevates to the status of international cover model.
The Sweetest Day Foundation’s aim is to educate the public on the original intent of the Sweetest Day holiday, and promote the holiday beyond the Midwest, where it has been the most popular. The Foundation has enlisted other members of the fashion community (called “Sweetheart Ambassadors”) to deliver sweet gifts and treats to children in shelters, and the elderly residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the country every year.
Much like the first Sweetest Day started in Cleveland, the Foundation started its outreach program by distributing gift bags (called “Swag Bags”), hats and gloves to children at a local Cleveland area shelter on Sweetest Day 2023. This year the Foundation will be expanding its outreach efforts considerably. The Foundation will also be announcing its major 2024 fundraising event within the next few weeks.
