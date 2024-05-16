File Your Flood Insurance Claim Today

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges homeowners and individuals in Puerto Rico who suffered flood damages due to recent flooding events to promptly file claims through their insurance agent or company.

“People should start gathering proof of loss for the claim and contact their insurance company. Having a flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) can be the key to recovering quickly following a flood event, since homeowners and renters receive assistance regardless of a disaster declaration,” said Orlando Olivera, Coordinator of the FEMA Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico.

FEMA administers the NFIP, which offers building and contents coverage for property owners, renters, and business owners that most property insurance typically does not cover. FEMA advises homeowners and individuals to:

Photograph and videorecord the inside and outside of the property, taken before discarding anything,

Provide the make, model, and serial number of large household appliances like washers and dryers, water heaters, kitchen appliances, televisions, and computers,

Collect samples of building items (e.g., flooring, carpet, wallpaper, and drapes) and provide to the adjuster.

If you do not have flood insurance, you can purchase it through a local insurance agent or company. Visit: www.floodsmart.gov or call 1-800-427-4661 for additional information.

###

FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.

Follow us on Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico and FEMA, and on Twitter @femaregion2 and @FEMA