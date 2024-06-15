Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice June 17-22 in Makawao

HONOLULU – Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Foodland to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Maui residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after the August wildfires.

FEMA specialists will be available Monday, June 17, to Saturday, June 22, at this location:

Foodland

55 Pukalani St.

Makawao, HI 96768

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for Wednesday

(No outreach service Wednesday, June 19, due to observance of Juneteenth holiday)

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.