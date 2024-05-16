LADO International Institute: Innovations in ESL Education and New Opportunities for International Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Washington D.C., LADO International Institute stands out as one of the most recognized institutions in teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). With a history of educational excellence, LADO is proud to announce significant updates that will benefit current and future students, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and quality education.
Accredited by SEVIS, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Department of Homeland Security, LADO International Institute enables students to obtain their I-20 certificate. This certificate is crucial for embassy interviews, where students can apply for the F-1 Visa, allowing them to enter the United States with student status.
To support this process, LADO has an international admissions department that guides future students through the document processing in a personalized manner.
The international admissions department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps to obtain the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the I-20 certificate to students accepted into their chosen program.
• Guiding students on how to prepare for the embassy interview and what documents to bring.
• Addressing any questions or concerns students may have about the visa process or the ESL program.
Starting in June, LADO International Institute will introduce a new schedule for its 2-Day Intensive program. This program, held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 08:50 to 17:50, is designed to provide students with more free time during the rest of the week. This enhancement not only optimizes study time but also allows students to enjoy a more balanced and productive experience.
"This new schedule will allow me to dedicate more time to my hobbies and explore the city," says Ana, an international student. "Flexibility is key to maintaining a healthy balance between study and personal life."
Sandra Basu, the director of LADO's 2-Day Intensive program, adds: "This change reflects our commitment to adapting to our students' needs and providing them with a superior educational experience."
In its constant quest for innovation, LADO has enhanced its online classes so that students who cannot travel to the United States can also benefit from LADO’s renowned ESL learning method. These virtual classes offer the same educational quality and personalized attention as the in-person courses, allowing students to learn English from anywhere in the world. "LADO's online classes have exceeded my expectations," says Francisco, a student from Chile. "The interaction with teachers and other students is excellent, and I can continue learning without the need to travel."
Alex Roset, the Director of Programs, comments: "We are very proud of how we have integrated technology to offer an immersive and effective learning experience, regardless of the student's location."
CEO Claudio Herrera Krell has recently spoken about the exciting opportunities these new courses present. Herrera Krell emphasizes the importance of adapting to the changing needs of students and how these initiatives reinforce LADO’s commitment to educational excellence and continuous innovation. "At LADO, we are constantly looking for ways to improve and expand our offerings to benefit our students," says Herrera Krell. "These new schedules and online programs are just the beginning of many more innovations we are planning."
LADO invites all interested parties to learn more about these new programs and updated schedules for the 2024 – 2025 classes (attached in this release), by visiting their website or directly contacting their international advisors. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this exciting phase at LADO International Institute.
Enroll today and begin your journey to English fluency with LADO!
For more information, visit www.lado.edu or contact the admissions team at info@lado.edu
LADO International Institute – Transforming lives through English learning.
