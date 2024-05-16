Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Lisa Yeager to the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Lisa Yeager to the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners.

Lisa Yeager
Yeager is the Owner and Partner of Boating Enterprises of Florida, LLC. Previously, she was the Foundation Advancement Coordinator for Pasco-Hernando State College and the Director of CYESIS for Pasco County Schools. Active in her community, she previously served as a member of the PACE Center for Girls Board of Trustees and a mentor for Take Stock in Children. Yeager attended St. Petersburg College.

