Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mary Chambers, Stephen Hammond, James “Doc” Muir, Kathryn Ovide, Mary Spottswood, Erica Sterling, Lesley Thompson, and Richard Toppino to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District.



Mary Chambers, EdD

Chambers is the President of MyCERA, Inc. A former Superintendent of Alachua County Schools and Deputy Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, she currently serves as the Treasurer of the Monroe County Education Foundation and the Monroe County Tropical Research Nonprofit. Chambers earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University, her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida, and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Florida.

Stephen Hammond

Hammond is a Realtor at Lokation Real Estate. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the Key West Association of Realtors. Hammond earned his bachelor’s degree in business and finance and his master’s degree in business and administration from Samford University.

James “Doc” Muir

Muir is retired and previously served as an Airline Pilot for FedEx Corporation. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring with more than 20 years of service. Muir earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York.

Kathryn Ovide

Ovide is the Marina Manager at Sunset Marina. Previously, she served as the Director of Customer Service for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and was a founding member of the Lower Keys Heart Council. Ovide attended the College of the Florida Keys.

Mary Spottswood

Spottswood is the In-House Counsel for Spottswood Companies. Previously, she served as the Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County and was an associate at Spottswood Sterling Law Firm. Spottswood earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Vanguard University and her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

Erica Sterling

Sterling is a Partner at Spottswood, Spottswood, & Sterling, PLLC. Active in her community, she serves as a member of the Star of the Seat Foundation Board of Directors and the Monroe County Housing Association. Sterling earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, her master’s degree in accounting, and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Lesley Thompson, PhD

Thompson is the Director of Exceptional Student Education for Monroe County Schools. She is the recipient of the 2008 Monroe County District Administrator of the Year Award, the 2010 Service Above Self Award from the United States Coast Guard, and the 2003 State of Florida Administrator of the Year Award from the Florida Department of Education. Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology and special education from Saint Leo University, her master’s degree in educational leadership from Troy State University, and her doctorate in child and youth studies from Nova Southeastern University.

Richard Toppino

Toppino is the President of Charley Toppino and Sons, Inc. Active in his community, he is currently appointed to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and was previously appointed to the Monroe County Housing Authority. Toppino attended the College of the Florida Keys and the University of Miami.

###