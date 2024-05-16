Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,873 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Samuel Giles to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Samuel Giles to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee.

Dr. Samuel Giles
Dr. Giles, of St. Johns, is the Co-Founder, Medical Director, and a Neurologist at Memory Treatment Centers. Board certified in neurology, he previously served as a neurologist at Ascension St. Vincent and Lee Health. Dr. Giles earned his bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of Southern Maine and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Samuel Giles to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more