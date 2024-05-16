Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Samuel Giles to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Samuel Giles to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee.

Dr. Samuel Giles

Dr. Giles, of St. Johns, is the Co-Founder, Medical Director, and a Neurologist at Memory Treatment Centers. Board certified in neurology, he previously served as a neurologist at Ascension St. Vincent and Lee Health. Dr. Giles earned his bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of Southern Maine and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University.

