Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Edward Bielarski, Craig Carter, Eric Lawson, David Haslam, and Robert “Chip” Skinner to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority.

Edward Bielarski

Bielarski is the former General Manager of Gainesville Regional Utilities. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Lehigh County Authority. Bielarski earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Loyola University and his master’s degree in strategic management from Saint Joseph’s University.

Craig Carter

Carter is a Commercial Realtor and Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors. He previously served as a Commissioner for the City of Gainesville. Active in his community, Carter currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Gainesville Regional Airport Authority and is a member of the Gainesville Rotary Club.

Eric Lawson

Lawson is the Chief Executive Officer of HCA North Florida Regional Hospital. Holding multiple executive leadership positions in hospitals over the past 30 years, he most recently served as the Division Chief Financial Officer for HCA TriStar. Lawson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee Technological University.



David Haslam

Haslam is the Owner of Campus Scooters of Gainesville. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he serves as the Production Team Leader for Victory Church. Haslam attended Santa Fe College.

Robert “Chip” Skinner

Skinner is the President of Gainesville Area Lacrosse, Inc. Active in his community, he is a coach and volunteer for Alachua County Public Schools and an assistant coach at the Lacrosse Club of Gainesville. Skinner earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Florida.

