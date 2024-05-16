Moose Hide Campaign Day Observed in Legislative Assembly

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2024

Today, Members of the Legislative Assembly, along with Saskatchewan public service employees, join people across Canada and wear moose hide pins to observe the annual Moose Hide Campaign. The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led, grassroots movement that has evolved to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to end violence against women and children in Canada.

For more than 11 years, the Moose Hide Campaign has created awareness and engagement to end gender-based violence in Canada. Grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing, the campaign is physically represented by a square of moose hide and a pin.

"We all have a role in ending violence and promoting safety for women and girls today, and every day," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Wearing the Moose Hide Pin signifies a personal commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in your life while encouraging others to end gender-based and domestic violence. Our government is committed to the work of ending gender-based violence and we strive to build a safer communities for everyone."

Observing and promoting the Moose Hide Campaign demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to advance the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action and the Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). It also supports the province's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"By fostering dialogue, supporting survivors and challenging harmful stereotypes, the Moose Hide Campaign contributes to building safer communities and a stronger Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "Our government continues to partner with community-based organizations across the province to support work in the fight against gender-based violence."

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund offers $800,000 in funding for projects and events that promote and enhance prevention and build safety for Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit+ people. Half of the funding is provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE). Saskatchewan-based groups, including grass-roots Indigenous groups, can receive up to $40,000 for their project or event.

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is currently accepting applications. More information, as well as the online application form, is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/first-nations-citizens/saskatchewan-first-nations-metis-and-northern-initiatives/mmiwg-community-response-fund.

“Taking part in important awareness efforts, such as the Moose Hide Campaign, is part of our ongoing work to support victims and combat interpersonal violence and abuse,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $31.7 million in related programs and services, including annualized funding of $14.2 million for 34 community-based organizations that provide counseling, housing, and advocacy across Saskatchewan.”

In addition to wearing the Moose Hide pin, all are encouraged to participate in the ceremonies, events, awareness walks, and fasts being held in their communities and online. For more information, visit: https://moosehidecampaign.ca/.

Support for those experiencing or who are impacted by violence is available. Visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/justice-crime-and-the-law/victims-of-crime-and-abuse/interpersonal-violence-and-abuse-programs for more information.

