Saskatchewan Investing $14.4 Million in Settlement Support Services

Settlement Agencies to Increase Supports for Newcomers Across the Province

The Government of Saskatchewan is continuing to support the retention and integration of newcomers in Saskatchewan with over $14 million for settlement and newcomer supports in 2024-25. This funding provides pre-arrival and planning support, language training, employment assistance, pathways and funding for foreign qualification recognition and referrals through more than 20 community-based organizations to deliver services for newcomer clients.

"Investments in settlement programming contribute to strong outcomes for newcomers, including increased retention and employment rates," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan has made significant investments to welcome and support newcomers who now call Saskatchewan home. By making these targeted investments, and advocating for greater provincial oversight on immigration, we are ensuring newcomers have access to the supports they need."

Saskatchewan continues to advocate for more autonomy over immigration. Provincial autonomy over settlement funding would provide newcomers with streamlined access to settlement services that are better integrated with other provincially delivered services, such as health care, education and career services.

"The Newcomer Welcome Centre (NWC), which is supported by the Government of Saskatchewan funding, extends services to Moose Jaw and the surrounding region, covering an area within a 150 km radius of Moose Jaw," Moose Jaw NWC Program Manager Melissa Mitchell said. "At NWC, our mission is to facilitate the successful settlement of newcomers by providing comprehensive support and assistance. This includes guidance in accessing vital information, resources, and services such as employment assistance, language assessment and training, as well as information and referral services."

From 2007 to 2023, over 200,000 newcomers from 186 countries arrived in over 450 Saskatchewan communities across the province. Last year, 12,500 people were provided with provincial settlement services. Participation in these programs increased almost 140 per cent from 2021 to 2023, and is expected to increase as the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program continues to experience unprecedented demand from employers.

Newcomers enable Saskatchewan to grow the economy by filling critical gaps in the labour market, enabling employers to grow their business. The new Immigration Services Act will create a positive experience for newcomers and lead to better outcomes for the province. The Act will enable the government to provide additional services to foreign nationals and newcomers immigrating to and settling in Saskatchewan, starting before they arrive to the province.

These settlement support investments align with the pillar of the Labour Market Strategy on international recruitment, ensuring Saskatchewan has a strong and talented labour force now and into the future. More information about settlement services in Saskatchewan can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/moving-to-saskatchewan/live-in-saskatchewan/language-training-and-settlement-services/settlement-services.

