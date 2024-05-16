Delegation from EU, Netherlands explore investment opportunities in Thai Nguyen

VIETNAM, May 16 -

THÁI NGUYÊN – A delegation from the European Union (EU), the Netherlands, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore held a working session with leaders of the northern province of Thái Nguyên on May 16 to explore potential investment opportunities in the province.

Their focus was on projects related to landslide prevention, clean water, wastewater treatment, and tea industry.

Phạm Hoàng Sơn, Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, highlighted Thái Nguyên’s strategic location and economic potential.

The province has actively sought foreign investment in 2024, with investment promotion conferences held in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also collaborated with the Climate Fund Managers (CFM) to connect with potential investors.

The province hopes for further support from the EU, the Netherlands and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, he said.

Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar said many Dutch enterprises are interested in developing the semiconductor industry in Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on Vietnam and Malaysia, adding that the Dutch Embassy in Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge connect Thái Nguyên with Dutch firms.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dung also committed to introducing more Singaporean companies to Thái Nguyên in the future.

On the occasion, local tea producers and traders expressed their desire to expand export markets to EU countries.

Earlier, the delegation attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Phú Bình water plant in Hương Sơn town, Phú Bình district.

The 14,000 sq.m plant, built with total investment of nearly VNĐ96 billion, part of which was funded by the Netherlands' CFM Investment Fund, is expected to have a daily capacity of 10,000 cu.m upon completion in mid-2025.

The plant will ensure water supply for Phú Bình district and surrounding areas. - VNS