Vietnamese tourism information centre opened in India

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and its partners on May 16 inaugurated a Vietnamese tourism information centre in India.

The move comes in the context that India has emerged as a high potential South Asian market of Vietnam, with air passengers travelling between the two countries reaching 900,000 last year, nearly tripling the number recorded in 2019.

The centre is set to create a tourism bridge between the two countries, and contribute to enhance their multi-faceted cooperation, said a representative from the carrier, adding its biggest objective is to optimise the Indian market and lure more visitors from the country.

Vietnam’s outstanding tourism products will be introduced at the centre, making it easier for travel firms and holidaymakers to select destinations for their trips.

The same day, Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel, VinGroup and SunGroup, and Indian travel companies launched a programme in New Delhi, under which they will work together to promote tourism in both nations.

From May 15, the national flag carrier will operate four flights per week between Hanoi and New Delhi on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and three others on the Ho Chi Minh City – New Delhi route on the remaining days.

It has officially run direct flights between Hanoi/HCM City and the Indian capital city since June 2022, followed by those on Hanoi/HCM City-Mumbai routes since May 2023. - VNS