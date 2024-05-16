Submit Release
Governor Abbott Pardons Daniel Perry Following Board Recommendation

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN - Governor Abbott today issued a proclamation granting a full pardon to U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry following a unanimous recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. 
 
“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” said Governor Abbott. “Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial. Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation.”
 
