Electric Semi Truck Delivered the First Zero Emission Miles at the Port of Savannah

Go-Station, Current, PortCity, and PFC Team

Go-Station is proud to announce the first electric drayage truck pull at the Port of Savannah, in partnership with Current and Port Fuel Center (PFC).

PORT WENTWORTH, GA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9th, 2024, logistics provider, PortCity, performed a full turn with the all-electric Freightliner eCascadia, powered by Go-Station chargers, to and from the Port of Savannah with a fully loaded container as part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. With the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions, this monumental milestone recognizes the viability of investing in cleaner technologies to promote a greener future for the transportation industry and our communities.

“In addition to the truck's comfort, zero emissions, and noise-free operation, our turn used only an impressive 3% of the truck's charge, including sitting idle in line at the port while waiting for our container. This means that an all-electric truck can easily do 6 to 7 turns for 2 to 3 days of work without recharging, making it a powerful option to advance sustainable supply chains and drive positive environmental change,” Eric Howell, PortCity’s CEO, explains.

“This first all-electric pull represents a significant step towards our goal of bringing sustainable, zero-emissions hauling options to fleet operators in the US and Canada. Thank you to all our extraordinary like-minded partners who made this historic day a possibility and to all who attended our event,” Andrew Hisey, Go-Station’s President and CEO, says.

Attendance at the event included Tim Echols, Commissioner, Georgia Public Service Commission; Thomas Barbee, Port Wentworth Mayor Pro-Tem; Steve Davis, Port Wentworth City Manager; Sean Randerwala and Rufus Bright, Port Wentworth Council Members; CEO and senior leaders from Port City Logistics; CEO of JIT Warehousing & Logistics; Director of Sustainability of GA Ports; South Carolina Ports Authority; the Center for Transportation and the Environment; and others.

About Go-Station, Current, PortCity, and Port Fuel Center

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

Current’s mission is to lead the way toward a sustainable future by enabling the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. With over 60 years of combined experience in renewable energy projects, fleet management, and business development, the company works with operators, deployment partners, and carriers to deliver the most innovative and cost-effective solutions. For more information, go to CurrentTrucking.com.

PortCity is a leading logistics provider with an extensive network of over 3 million square feet of warehouse space across Southeastern markets. The company specializes in orchestrating seamless transportation solutions for ocean containers and domestic truckloads across North America. PortCity is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to simplifying day-to-day complexities by looking at every operation’s needs, finding inefficiencies, and applying the best solutions to each supply chain. For more information, go to PortCityLogistics.com.

The Port Fuel Center is a state-of-the art fuel center adjacent to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, comprised of two modern, deep-water terminals: Garden City Terminal and Ocean Terminal. Garden City Terminal is the fourth busiest container handling facility in the United States, encompassing more than 1,500 acres and moving in excess of 5 million TEU’s in the last year of containerized cargo. For more information, go to PortFuelCenter.com.