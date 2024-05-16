5/16/24 – HEARING SCHEDULED FOR KAUA‘I WATER USE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN UPDATE
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 16, 2024
HEARING SCHEDULED FOR KAUA‘I WATER USE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN UPDATE
(LĪHU‘E) –The state Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will host a community hearing next Tuesday, May 21, focused on the Kauaʻi Water Use and Development Plan (KWUDP) update. The purpose of the hearing is to gather public comment and those interested are encouraged to attend in-person or online.
The KWUDP is a component of the Hawaiʻi Water Plan which serves as a long-range planning guide for the conservation, protection and regulation of the state’s water resources. An important goal of the KWUDP update is to provide guidance for the island’s water resource managers, ensuring that future water needs are met while preserving the integrity of the island’s water supply.
Meeting Details:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 5:30 p.m.
Kauaʻi Community College
Office of Continuing Education (Room 106)
3-1901 Kaumuali‘i Highway, Līhuʻe
To attend online:
- Microsoft Teams – bit.ly/kwudp-hearing
- Meeting ID: 260 542 952 38, Passcode: g6AKNj
- Call in (audio only): 808-829-4853, Phone Conference ID: 760 722 969#
Anyone interested is urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until June 4, 2024. Testimony can be submitted in the following ways:
Mail:
Commission on Water Resource Management
Department of Land and Natural Resources
P.O. Box 621
Honolulu, HI 96809
E-mail: [email protected]
Fax: 808-587-0219
For people requesting auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact CWRM at the above email address or by phone at 808-587-0214. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate/accessible formats.
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
The KWUDP draft plan is available at: http://kauaiwater.org/kwudp.asp
Kauaʻi Community College Campus Map:
https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/campus-map
For more information, contact the Kaua‘i Department of Water at 808-245-5455.
