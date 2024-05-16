Mad Genius Welcomes Eric Hughes As New Vice President Of Accounts
When you look at our work, our clients, our leadership, and our talent, you see why Mad Genius is so highly respected and perfectly positioned for exciting growth.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 30 years of experience in account management, marketing, and brand strategy, Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries, including retail, financial, technology, healthcare, entertainment, consumer packaged goods, outdoor, tourism, hospitality, and agriculture. Marketing campaigns he’s created and helped lead have garnered national media attention from Newsweek, the Today Show, and Adweek, as well as recognition from industry-leading awards shows including the Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and National Addys.
“I’m thrilled to be rejoining the strategic and creative minds of Mad Genius,” Hughes said. “When you look at our work, our clients, our leadership, and our talent, you see why Mad Genius is so highly respected and perfectly positioned for exciting growth.”
In his new role at Mad Genius, Eric will be responsible for guiding Mad Genius account service and project management teams to help clients disrupt and win in their markets. His profound understanding of brand strategy, account management, project planning, cross-functional collaborations, customer experience, and client relations will be pivotal to Mad Genius client services and campaign expansion.
Mad Genius CEO, Rob Bridges, shared his enthusiasm for the appointment, “As Mad Genius enters its twentieth year of business, we continue to see opportunities expand. Eric is the perfect person to oversee accounts as we navigate uncharted waters. His experience—both as an account executive and in the earlier days of Mad Genius—affords him a unique perspective, one that we can benefit from in multiple ways. We couldn’t be happier to have Eric back in the labs.”
About Mad Genius
Mad Genius is a full-service creative agency founded in 2005. The award-winning agency fuses creative, web, production, and media to generate results for their clients. And they have a lot of fun while they do it. For more information, visit madg.com.
