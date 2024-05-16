CORNELL ART MUSEUM SHOWCASES SEA CAPTAIN’S STUNNING ARTWORKS
Oceana Phenomena by Jane Baldridge Comes to Delray Beach’s Old School Square on June 7
We are thrilled to welcome Jane Baldridge and her incredible, insightful works of art back to the Cornell Art Museum.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of the Cornell Art Museum’s newest art exhibition: "Oceana Phenomena Sea Stories and Sea Level Chronicles” by Jane Lawton Baldridge. The exhibition, featured in the Cornell Art Museum’s NE/SE galleries and atrium, will be on view June 7 through September 29, 2024, and is free and open to the public. The exhibition includes:
— Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDA
• Sea Stories: Abstract paintings of Baldridge’s life on the water as a Sea Captain heightening the awareness of the sea’s importance, beauty and fragility.
• Sea Level Chronicles: Sculptures of children, animals and adults covered in navigational charts to discuss rising sea levels.
• Wisdom of the Waves: Internationally Award-Winning Documentary, which will open Wednesday July 5 in the Museum’s Spotlight Gallery.
To celebrate the arrival of “Oceana Phenomena,” the museum is hosting an Opening Reception during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event will feature a meet and greet with Baldridge, live music and refreshments.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jane Baldridge and her incredible, insightful works of art back to the Cornell Art Museum,” said Marusca Gatto, the Delray Beach DDA’s Cultural Arts Director. “Her sea stories are a fascinating window into her life spent on the water and her advocacy for the water on our planet. Our hope is to spark awareness and promote protection of our water resources through this wonderful exhibition.”
Baldridge has a fascination, maybe an obsession, with water for as long as she remembers. She was captivated by watching childhood sandcastles fall to the continued impertinent rolling in of waves and tides. It was but a miniature version of what happens all around the globe. Much of the coastal areas of the planet have reason to watch their own erosion, subsidence and the rising tides reshape their world. Baldridge believes that people who do not go out on the ocean and witness its power and beauty may not understand what happens with the rushing water borne on a storm. These are the things that inspire her artwork.
“My paintings are stories about my life on the water,” said Jane. “Perfect days spent scudding along on the wavelets that reflect diamonds or bashing headlong into waves trying to survive the storm. I am grateful to have an unusual history of waterborne adventures. I want to share my stories and experiences with the audience.”
The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Hours are: Wednesday 12-5PM; Thursday & Friday 12-7PM; Saturday 10AM-5PM; and Sunday 12-5PM.
About Jane Lawton Baldridge
Jane Lawton Baldridge, lives and works in Stuart, Florida. She studied fine art at California Institute of Art (1977-78) and Alfred G. Glassel Museum School (1978-1982). Her artwork has been shown in the Museum of Arts & Sciences, Times Square, The Musée du Louvre, Lincoln Center (2x), the Museum of Computer Art, the Mint Museum, the Elliott Museum, the Cameron Museum of Art, the Fayetteville Museum of Art and the World Festival of Art on Paper (Slovenia). She has a print of “We the People,” her 911 Tribute, in the print archives of the Library of Congress. For more information, visit her website.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn