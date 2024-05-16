Perrin Conferences Talc Litigation Conference To Highlight Developments, Science, and Trials
The 2024 Talc Litigation Conference will take place at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, IL on May 29, 2024.
Leaders and stakeholders in the legal, insurance, and science communities will converge at the highly anticipated Talc Litigation Conference, chaired by Chris T. Layloff, Esq. of The Gori Law Firm and Stephen Novakidis, Esq. of Foley & Mansfield. This one-day conference promises a comprehensive exploration of recent developments, emerging trends, and pivotal strategies shaping the landscape of talc litigation. Topics include recent developments in the litigation, science and safety, industrial and cosmetic talc trials and verdicts, healthcare compliance, and insurance and risk management.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences
“We are thrilled to bring together leading minds who will explore the complexities of talc litigation. This conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and strategic insights that will drive forward-thinking approaches in this evolving legal landscape,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Speakers at the conference include:
• Erin L. Beavers, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Adam H. Doeringer, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Kristen Drake, President, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Mark Eveland, Founder, CSO, and Chairman of the Board, Verus LLC, Princeton, NJ
• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY
• Emily Goswami, MS, CIH, Technical Director, Roux, Oakland, CA
• Alina Gregory, Esq., Bailey Cowan Heckaman, Houston, TX
• Kirk Hartley, Esq., LSP Group, Chicago, IL
• George “Beau” L. Inabinet, Esq., Maron Marvel, Charleston, SC
• Christopher S. Kozak, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C., Newark, NJ
• James Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, New York, NY
• Mark A. Linder, Esq., The Lanier Law Firm, Houston, TX
• Karlene Manley, Esq., CMBG3 Law, Boston, MA
• Katherine Nickerson, Senior Claims Analyst, The RiverStone Group, Boston, MA
• Kasia Nowak, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Chicago, IL
• Kyle Roberts, Client Service Manager, Class Action, Remediation and Mass Tort, Epiq, Fort Mill, SC
• David E. Rutkowski, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, Newark, NJ
• Frederick C. Schaefer, Associate Vice President, Nationwide, Wausau, WI
• Matt Schroll, Esq., Nelson Mullins, Miami, FL
• Whitney D. Seltzer, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Gary Sharp, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Detroit, MI
• Hon. Patrick J. Sherlock, Circuit Court of Cook County, Chicago, IL
• Nicholas J. Vogelzang, Esq., Vogelzang Law, Chicago, IL
• David A. Warren, Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Chicago, IL
• Amanda Webber, Claims Director – Asbestos and Toxic Tort Claims, Allianz Resolution Management, Petaluma, CA
• Lindsay Weiss, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Los Angeles, CA
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at kaminerd@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc.
For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
