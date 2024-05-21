AI Certs and Fast Lane Join Forces to Upskill Professionals in AI & Blockchain
EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Certs™, a leading provider of AI and blockchain certifications, has partnered with Fast Lane, a well-established IT training provider, to deliver a wide range of role-specific AI and blockchain programs tailored to empower professionals with the necessary skills to excel in the ever-evolving tech industry.
The partnership provides exclusive access to a diverse range of role-specific AI Certs™ certifications, expertly designed and delivered through Fast Lane’s reputable network. These certifications not only focus on technical skills but also prioritize critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration – essential to succeed in AI and blockchain fields.
Staying ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape is critical for career and business success. Through the partnership, AI Certs™ and Fast Lane provide the ultimate learning experience to future-proof participants' skills.
AI Certs' ever-expanding certification library, coupled with Fast Lane’s training expertise, ensures participants have access to the latest industry advancements. Globally recognized, AI Certs validates your commitment to continuous learning, giving you a competitive edge. This collaboration fosters a well-rounded learning experience through personalized recommendations and a vibrant online community for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Together, they empower participants to master emerging technologies and stay ahead of the curve.
Speaking about the partnership, Scott Pettit, VP of Products and Partnerships at AI Certs™, says, “This partnership with Fast Lane empowers professionals to future-proof their careers with a strong foundation in AI. By combining our accessible, comprehensive training with Fast Lane’s focus on keeping professionals up to date, we share a mission to equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of AI. This collaboration signifies our dedication to shaping the future of AI education by providing professionals with the knowledge and tools to succeed.”
Mark Guiditta, CEO at Fast Lane, says, “This strategic alliance marks a new era in tech education. By combining AI Certs™’ leadership in AI and Blockchain certifications with Fast Lane’s established training network, we are committed to empowering learners and shaping the future of AI and Blockchain education. Through our innovative programs and world-class instructors, we will equip the next generation of tech professionals with the skills and credentials needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry. Together, we are redefining the landscape of technology education and unlocking unprecedented opportunities for our students.”
About Fast Lane: Fast Lane is a global IT training provider that offers various courses, certifications, and consulting services. They specialize in role-based training for AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and other tech-focused areas. Fast Lane partners with leading tech companies like AWS, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and VMware to deliver high-quality training. They provide multiple learning formats, including classroom sessions, online courses, and blended learning.
About AI Certs™: AI Certs™ empowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and Blockchain certifications. These certifications are meticulously designed to align with the esteemed ISO 17024:2012 standards, guaranteeing the highest quality and credibility. They are also industry-validated by giant like Microsoft and Google.
AI Certs™ is committed to keeping pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape. Their continuously growing library of certifications, with over 33 additional certifications in development, provides industry-relevant and up-to-date knowledge. This expansive range caters to a diverse audience, from customer service reps to executives to developers and more seeking to leverage these transformative technologies for strategic advantage.
