ATTO Technology Launches State-of-the-Art 24Gb SAS/SATA HBAs for Unmatched Performance, Flexibility, and Data Protection

For over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments.

ATTO Technology, Inc.

ATTO ExpressSAS H240F 16-port Internal SAS/SATA Adapter

ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb PCIe Gen 4 HBAs are immediately available

As data demands explode, traditional storage solutions are struggling to keep pace. Our 24Gb SAS HBAs are the answer.”
— Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announces the immediate availability of ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb SAS/SATA PCe 4 HBAs.

These high-performance host bus adapters (HBAs) deliver lightning-fast data transfer rates, making them ideal for data-intensive applications. ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb SAS/SATA HBAs achieve data transfer rates of 2400 MB/sec per PHY connection, twice as fast as 12Gb SAS HBAs. With x16 PCIe 4.0 connectivity, the total throughput can reach up to 32,000 MB/sec.

“As data demands explode, traditional storage solutions are struggling to keep pace,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Our 24Gb SAS HBAs are the answer. By upgrading now, businesses gain a future-proof solution that unleashes unprecedented performance and empowers them to thrive in today's data-driven world.”

Upgrading to 24Gb SAS HBAs is a strategic investment for businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve. This technology is the industry standard for the next generation of storage solutions, ensuring compatibility with emerging technologies for years to come.

Ideal applications for 24Gb SAS HBAs include:

• Data Centers
• HPC Clusters
• Cloud Storage Deployments
• Media and Entertainment Workflows
• Big Data Analytics Environments

ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb SAS HBA model line-up:

• SKU ESAH-240F-000: 16-port Internal SAS/SATA Adapter
• SKU ESAH-240N-000: 24-port Internal SAS/SATA Adapter

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: atto.com/howtobuy

Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285
