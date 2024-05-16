CEA Summit East 2024 Graduate Student Research Poster Competition Call For Entries
CEA Summit East 2024 is now accepting abstracts for the Graduate Student Research Poster Competition for October 1-2, 2024 edition in Danville, Virginia
The CEA Summit competition provides graduate students with an opportunity to showcase their high-quality CEA-related research and facilitates networking between students and industry professionals.”DANVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEA Summit East 2024 is now accepting abstracts for the Graduate Student Research Poster Competition to be held as part of the October 1-2, 2024, edition at the Institute For Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) Conference Center in Danville, Virginia.
— Dr. Kaylee South, Assistant Professor of CEA at Virginia Tech
CEA Summit East is focused on bringing together the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry and academia. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con, the leading global gathering of the vertical farming | CEA sector, and the Virginia Tech-IALR Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center, a joint project between IALR and Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, the summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation in the field of CEA.
"Returning for its second year as part of the CEA Summit East, the poster competition is designed to provide graduate students with an opportunity to showcase their high-quality CEA-related research. It also aims to facilitate networking between students and industry professionals," says Kaylee South, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of CEA at Virginia Tech. "The CEA Summit East Partners are excited to invite graduate students to submit their abstracts for consideration."
Competition Eligibility and Guidelines:
• The competition is open to currently enrolled or recently graduated (Spring 2024 or later) graduate students, including M.S., Ph.D., and professional students.
• Entrants must present posters on original CEA-related research they have conducted.
• Abstract submissions must be received by August 16, 2024, for consideration.
• All posters will be judged and scored at the conference, with winners announced during the breakfast gathering/keynote session on day 2, October 2, 2024.
For more information on abstract submission and competition guidelines, please visit https://indoor.ag/cea-summit-poster/ or contact Dr. Kaylee South at kasouth@vt.edu or +1.434.766.6628
ABOUT CEA SUMMIT EAST
Building on the success of its 2023 edition, which attracted attendees from 33 US states, Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden, the 3rd Annual CEA Summit East is set to unite professionals once again from academia, business, and technology within the CEA industry. Attendees include greenhouse growers, urban agriculture operations, vertical farms, outdoor growers seeking hybrid growing opportunities, educators, scientists, extension personnel and agents, suppliers, engineers, tech specialists, architects/developers, government officials, and other industry members. With a focus on facilitating meaningful connections and knowledge exchange, the summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking/ breakout sessions, and tabletop exhibits highlighting the latest advancements in CEA technology and practices. Attendees can also look forward to research facility tours, providing firsthand insights into cutting-edge research and development initiatives. For more information, visit www.ceasummit.com
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON
Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. For more information, visit www.indoor.ag.
ABOUT THE VIRGINIA TECH – IALR CEA INNOVATION CENTER
The Virginia Tech-IALR Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center is a joint project between IALR and Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. By developing strategic partnerships with both industry and academia, the goal of the Innovation Center is to conduct research and educational programming to develop, promote and advance the CEA sector in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ialr.org/cea
Suzanne Pruitt
Indoor Ag-Con
+1 404-452-1884
email us here