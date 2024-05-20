AP Technology’s Checkrun Showcased at ALA 2024 as Payment Issuance Enhancement for Law Firms Using QuickBooks® Online
Secure, Local and Remote Payment Options Showcased to Law Firms Attending the Annual Conference
Our goal is to empower law firms with efficient payment solutions that not only save them time but also enhance the overall security and accuracy of their financial transactions.”AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Checkrun, the market-leading payment solution developed by AP Technology, is set to make a splash at the upcoming Association of Legal Administrators Conference & Expo in Colorado. With its flexible approach to check payments for QuickBooks Online users, Checkrun is poised to revolutionize the way law firms handle settlement checks, case management payments, and accounts payable (AP) payments for the modern law firm.
Checkrun is a cloud-based payment platform that simplifies and streamlines check issuance processes for legal professionals. It integrates with QuickBooks Online, providing law firms access to advanced features that allow for seamless management of multiple bank accounts, remote payment approvals, and secure check printing.
"We are thrilled to be attending the Association of Legal Administrators Conference & Expo to showcase the transformative capabilities of Checkrun," says Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology. "Our goal is to empower law firms with efficient payment solutions that not only save them time but also enhance the overall security and accuracy of their financial transactions."
A popular feature of Checkrun is its ability to bring remote payment options to legal professionals, allowing them to approve and issue payments from anywhere, securely. With the Mobile Approval App, law firm administrators can review and sign checks on the go, ensuring smooth and timely payment processes even while they are out of the office.
Leading Law firms are utilizing Checkrun to manage specific legal payment applications. High volume settlement checks can be delineated by case for clearing and acceptance validation for insurance companies. Checkrun also processes each payment off of the underlying case management bank account, so no pre-funding, fees or payment interchange charges are applied.
Checkrun can provide electronic check images to claimants before checks are received and deposited, so law firms can ensure transparency and proof of payment. Additionally, Checkrun offers customizable workflows and permissions, along with built-in automated Positive Pay for check fraud protection, which adds an extra layer of security to payment processes.
"With Checkrun, law firms can say goodbye to manual payment tasks and hello to a more efficient and productive way of managing their monthly payments," adds Love. "We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to the Association of Legal Administrators Conference & Expo to demonstrate how Checkrun revolutionizes the payment issuance processes for law firms."
Law firm administrators attending the conference are invited to stop by the Checkrun booth (#921) to learn more about the advantages of modernizing check payments with QuickBooks Online integration. The Checkrun team will be available to provide live product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how Checkrun can cater to the specific needs of their law firms.
About AP Technology
AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment software for banks, insurance companies, law firms, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit: https://www.aptechnology.com/
