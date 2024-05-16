Timeshare Users Group Celebrates Over $45 Million in Successful Sales on Online Marketplace
Timeshare Users Group
Each timeshare sold on TUG is commission free and owners are never asked to pay large upfront fees!
I wish I would have found TUG before I bought my Timeshare”ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeshare Users Group (TUG), a leading online marketplace for timeshare owners, is proud to announce that it has reached a major milestone of over $45 million in successfully sold timeshares. This achievement is a testament to the trust and satisfaction of TUG's community of timeshare owners and buyers.
Since its inception in 1993, TUG has provided platform for owners to buy, sell, and rent timeshares without the high upfront fees charged by the vast majority of the players in this industry . With tens of thousands of active owners, TUG has become the go-to destination for those looking to buy, sell, rent or exchange a timeshare.
TUG's success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, extensive database of timeshares, and a strong community of knowledgeable and experienced timeshare owners. The platform also offers completely free resources and discussion forums for owners to share tips and advice on how to make the most out of their timeshare ownership.
Timeshare Users Group has been providing solutions for owners looking to rehome an unwanted timeshare since it was founded over 30 years ago and continues to this day giving owners the truth about resale prices and the difficulty faced by owners looking to sell a timeshare!
"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of $45 million in successful sales on our online marketplace," said Brian Rogers, founder of TUG. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone in this unique community. We will continue to strive towards improving our platform for owners to buy, sell, and rent their timeshares and avoid the scams that plague this industry."
The Timeshare Users Group Marketplace provides owners the ability to instantly create and customize a listing in a few short minutes. Existing owners are far more likely to purchase a timeshare on the resale market because they know how much money can be saved compared to buying retail from the resort! Thus posting your listing on TUG instantly puts it in front of tens of thousands of potential buyers!
TUG's success in the timeshare industry has not gone unnoticed. The platform has been featured in major publications such as AARP, Forbes, USA Today, and The New York Times. TUG was the very first timeshare website on the internet and continues to set the standard for how timeshares are bought and sold by owners!
Every single owner that discovers Timeshare Users Group will get the help and information they need to answer any and all Timeshare questions for free 24 hours a day!
About Timeshare Users Group
Started in 1993 by Timeshare Owners just like yourself, TUG is a Veteran founded, family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on anything timeshare related. Here at TUG you get the truth about timeshares for FREE!
