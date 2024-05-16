$21.8 Million for Roadwork in Otsego County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction has begun on a $21.8 million project to enhance safety and drivability along a stretch of Interstate 88 from Exit 18 in the town of Maryland to Exit 19 in the town of Worcester, Otsego County. The $21.8 million project will resurface the road, restoring a smooth riding surface along this critically important highway for people and commerce moving between the Southern Tier and the Capital Region, which has been impacted by many years of traffic and harsh winter weather.

“Interstate 88 is a critical corridor for people visiting the Capital Region and the Southern Tier and remains one of the most picturesque rides in all of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “We have invested heavily in restoring bridge and road infrastructure along I-88 and this project will ensure New Yorkers who rely on I-88 will continue to travel safely.

The project will resurface 8.4 miles of pavement on Interstate 88 between Exit 18 (Schenevus) in the town of Maryland and Exit 19 (Worcester/E. Worcester) in the town of Worcester, Otsego County. Additionally, minor work will take place on the bridges over South Hill Road, and rehabilitation work will be done on 16 small culverts.

Interstate 88 is a significant connector between the Southern Tier and the Capital District. The project area is also an important tourism corridor with access to attractions such as the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and Howe Caverns in Schoharie County. Work on the project is expected to last until early 2026. The highway will remain open while work is underway, but motorists should expect new traffic patterns between exits 18 and 19.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “It’s construction season here in New York and our forces are working to restore roads and bridges, and enhance safety in all regions of the state. As a frequent traveler on I-88, I know the importance of this corridor for tourism and commerce, and this project will serve to enhance both. A reminder to the traveling public to be patient in our work zones - put your phone down, move over and give our crews the room they need, to do their jobs safely.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law I led to passage, $22 million will pave the way for a smoother commute for Otsego County along Interstate 88. Years of nonstop traffic and harsh winter weather has degraded I-88, and now these upgrades will ensure the safety and drivability of this major roadway, all while creating good-paying construction jobs for New Yorkers. I am proud to help deliver these vital federal dollars to boost tourism, our regional economy and make a safer and more livable New York for all, and I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on modernizing our state’s infrastructure.”

Otsego County Chairman Edwin J. Frazier, Jr. said, “Thank you to the Governor for making the repairs of I-88 in Worcester a priority. This section gets lots of local traffic as well as a primary route for those coming to visit our beautiful county. These repairs will make it much easier and safer for those that travel on I-88.”

All construction activities are weather dependent. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

