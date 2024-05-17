Wake United Surf + Wake Series Kicks Off the 2024 Season with Spivey Shootout
The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
70-Plus Wakeboard and Wakesurf Competitors Hit the Waters of Lake Spivey for the First Stop of the Southeast Grassroots Wakeboard and Wakesurf Contest Series
This was our first time expanding the Spivey Shootout to include wakesurfing divisions and the turnout couldn’t have been better.”JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series—the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—launched the 2024 season on May 4th-5th with the Spivey Shootout in Jonesboro, Ga.
— Brandon Lee, director of Action Event Group (AEG), owner of Spivey Shootout
The first stop in the grassroots wakeboard and wakesurf contest series took place at the Lake Spivey Dam, offering spectators a great viewing area and competitors an even better run thanks to the controlled waterway. A lucky handful joined the Spivey Flotilla and those on-land enjoyed activities, like the Spivey Shootout Gel Blaster Duel and throwing their GM Marine branded Duncan yo-yos, and Tex-Mex food from Gezzo's Grill. The contest saw more than 40 wakesurfers and 30-plus wakeboarders hit the water across the two days.
“This was our first time expanding the Spivey Shootout to include wakesurfing divisions and the turnout couldn’t have been better,” said Brandon Lee, director of Action Event Group (AEG), owner of Spivey Shootout. “We love coming into a new season and seeing our regular riders advance to more challenging divisions and welcoming in first-time competitors with open arms. We have such a great Georgia wake community.”
The Open divisions for wakeboarding and wakesurfing include a cash purse of up to $300 for first, second and third place. In wakeboarding, Camden Marsden took first place, followed by Wake United Team Rider Cole Black in second and Brett Lee in third place. In wakesurfing, Wake United Team Rider James Shropshire landed the top spot, followed by Corbin Dull in second and Wake United Team Rider Noah O’Brien in third place. View complete results from the Spivey Shootout at https://series.wakeunited.com/standings/.
The title sponsor of the series is Wake United—a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community—and the hosting dealership for the Spivey Shootout stop was WaterSports Central. Local sponsors for the initial stop include Georgia Wake Lessons, Marine 1 Source Docks, Lake Spivey Civic Association, Blackstone Concrete Solutions, Z&Z Package Store, Penn Roofing, Peterbilt of Atlanta and Dickerson Custom Cabinets.
2024 SERIES OVERVIEW
President & CEO of Wake United and General Manager of WaterSports Central’s five locations, Jeff Husby, said, “Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests. Through our regional series, we’re giving our wake communities a platform to build confidence in competitions, learn new tricks and make new friends with shared interests.”
The initial season of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series is focused on growing the Southeastern U.S. wake community and features Spivey Shootout, along with Battle By The Beach and Thigh High Surf + Wake. Stop 2 of the series takes competitors to the Clermont Watersports Complex—located at 6010 Cook Road, Clermont, FL, 34714—for Thigh High Surf + Wake on June 8-9, followed by Battle by the Beach on August 10-11 in Acworth, Ga. and the series final on September 7-8 with Thigh High Surf + Wake in Orlando.
The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available. Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the series, featuring the Super Air Nautique S Series for novice and intermediate classes and Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon for advanced, boys, girls, open, legends and masters divisions.
Series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Watersports Central, Nautiques of Orlando, Nautique Boats, Roswell Marine, Next Level, GM Marine, Boatmate Trailers, Acme Propellers, Lake Lovers Club, Drive Dry., Wake for Warriors, Ronix, Hyperlite, Action Event Group, Touch of the North Events, Method Media House, Wake Responsibly and the World Wake Association.
Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT WAKE UNITED
Wake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT ACTION EVENT GROUP
Action Event Group is a Georgia-focused event production and marketing company with one mission in mind: to provide a comprehensive experience. Founded in 2015, the Action Event Group found a need in small market competitions, especially on the amateur level. With over half a century of combined experience, Action Event Group’s leadership and staff provide the best services in the industry.
Ben Gullett
Red Rocket Studios
ben.gullett@redrocketstudios.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter