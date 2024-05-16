Submit Release
Project Begins at Jefferson Port of Entry on Interstate 29

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Greg Rothschadl or Kevin Heiman, 605-668-2929


YANKTON, S.D. – A project has begun at the port of entry located four miles north of Jefferson on Interstate 29. This port of entry was the state’s first electronic screening facility. The project includes removal of the existing commercial vehicle electronic screening equipment. Once removed, concrete pavement will be placed and the new commercial vehicle electronic screening equipment will be installed. 

During the project, single lane closures through the work area will be in effect.

The contractor for this $1.3 million project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.  

For additional information about South Dakota’s four ports of entry, please visit  https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/.    

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

