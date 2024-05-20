MHW Medical Group is Proud to Announce the Launch of Advanced Health Optimization and Longevity Services
MHW Medical Group is transforming the approach to weight loss management with metabolic health improvement.
Our DEXA body composition scanning provides invaluable insights into patients' health status, allowing us to tailor personalized wellness plans.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MHW Medical Group is proud to announce the launch of advanced health optimization and longevity services aimed at transforming the approach to weight loss management with metabolic health improvement. Dr. Rachael Nambusi, a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, also board-certified in Obesity Medicine, is refocusing her extensive experience from taking care of patients in hospitals and outpatient to provide personalized patient programs focusing on preventive care.
Her dedicated team at MHW Medical Group provides comprehensive solutions to enhance overall health and vitality. They are excited to introduce wellness programs with DEXAplus Body Composition Scans, and custom-tailored high-performance medical grade Red Light treatments.
Their state-of-the-art DEXAplus body composition analysis offers deeper insights into patients' health beyond traditional body fat percentage measurements. This new technology enables clinicians to assess critical health markers such as visceral fat levels and bone mineral density, providing a comprehensive view of an individual's health profile.
By leveraging DEXA scanning, patients can visually understand their health status and take proactive steps toward achieving optimal wellness.
As part of its commitment to healthcare solutions, MHW Medical Group offers red light treatment using the powerful FDA-approved medical device, the 9600 Doctor Pro Edition red light bed for total body treatments to supercharge the body’s energy cells into maximal healing and overall cellular rejuvenation. Red light therapy harnesses the power of red and near-infrared light therapy that is bioactive to humans and is beneficial in reducing inflammation and enhancing overall well-being. With proven benefits for skin health, pain management, and athletic performance, red light therapy is a versatile treatment option that complements MHW Medical Group's holistic approach to healthcare.
"We are thrilled to introduce these services as part of our commitment to helping our patients optimize their health and longevity," said Rachael Nambusi, MD, Medical Director at MHW Medical Group. "Our DEXA body composition scanning provides invaluable insights into patients' health status, allowing us to tailor personalized wellness plans. Additionally, our red light therapy services offer a safe and effective solution for enhancing overall well-being."
For more information about MHW Medical Group's health optimization and longevity services, please visit: https://mhw-medicalgroup.com/
About MHW Medical Group:
MHW Medical Group is a leading healthcare provider in Miami Beach, FL dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care. They are committed to transforming healthcare by providing a wide range of comprehensive services aimed at meeting the diverse medical needs of their patients. With a team of highly skilled, board-certified medical professionals, MHW Medical Group is able to provide personalized care to each patient.
They offer a wide variety of preventive care services tailored to individuals, families, employer organizations, and government agencies; providing physical health assessments, occupational health exams, travel-related medical evaluations, immigration physicals, STI evaluations, and ongoing treatment, ensuring that patients of all ages and backgrounds receive the necessary care to maintain optimal health.
In addition to preventive care, MHW Medical Group provides direct primary care services focused on improving metabolic health, providing customized weight loss consultations with obesity-trained specialists.
Whether you live and work in South Florida or just traveling through as a tourist on vacation or recently relocated, they look forward to welcoming you with excellence at the heart of their services. You can find them at the Sheridan Center 400 West 41st Street, Suite 103, Miami Beach Florida, 33140, or call them at 305-720-2288.
