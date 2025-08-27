Hyperion Functional Medicine Introduces Advanced Early Cancer Detection with Cancer Check Labs

Hyperion Functional Medicine offers Cancer Check MCED testing—a 40mL blood test detecting 200+ cancers early, with expert pathology review.

FREMONT , IN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperion Functional Medicine , led by Jen Bouchard, NP, MPH, IFMCP, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new service: Cancer Check Labs multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing. This advanced blood test represents one of the most innovative tools in proactive cancer screening, offering patients a chance to detect cancer at its earliest—and most treatable—stages.Unlike traditional screenings, Cancer Check detects whole circulating tumor cells (CTCs), not just DNA fragments, allowing for the identification of active solid tumors as early as Stage 0. Each test includes a board-certified pathology review—a distinction that sets Cancer Check apart as the only MCED test to provide this level of expert clinical analysis.Through a simple 40 mL blood draw, patients can screen for over 200 types of solid tumors. Results are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory in Dallas, TX, and typically returned within 10–14 business days.Who Benefits from Cancer Check?This cutting-edge test is available to adults over 21 who:- Want to detect cancer before symptoms develop- Prefer a minimally invasive, comprehensive screening option- Seek peace of mind, regardless of family history- Meet eligibility criteria (e.g., >41 kg/90 lb, not pregnant, no recent major procedures)In addition to early detection, Cancer Check serves as a valuable tool for cancer survivors, helping to monitor for recurrence and safeguard long-term health.“With early detection, 99% of cancers identified at Stage 0 are treatable. Cancer Check empowers patients to take control of their health with actionable, medically-reviewed insights,” said Jen Bouchard, Owner & CEO of Hyperion Functional Medicine.Getting Started with HyperionPatients begin with an Inspiration Encounter, a free consultation with Bouchard to discuss health goals and screening eligibility. Hyperion coordinates the testing process, including local phlebotomy services. Once results are available, patients receive personalized guidance from Bouchard, who brings more than 26 years of clinical and functional oncology experience.Why It MattersCancer is often silent until it reaches advanced stages. By identifying circulating tumor cells early, patients gain a powerful opportunity to prevent disease progression and metastasis. Cancer Check complements Hyperion’s functional oncology philosophy, which addresses root causes and strengthens the body’s natural healing systems.AvailabilityCancer Check testing is available nationwide (excluding NY, AK, and HI). To schedule a consultation or learn more, patients may visit Hyperion’s website or call (216) 333-7860.About Hyperion Functional MedicineHyperion Functional Medicine, founded by Jen Bouchard, NP, MPH, IFMCP, specializes in functional oncology and root-cause medicine. With a patient-centered approach, Hyperion blends advanced diagnostics, personalized care, and functional medicine strategies to help individuals take charge of their health and well-being.

