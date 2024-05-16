Key West’s Pier House Resort & Spa Hosts Marine Science Eco Experience in Partnership with Marine Science Vacation
We are excited to kick off this type of educational program this summer and love the offering from marine science program for our guests.”KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic, authentic and fun Florida Keys resort, Pier House Resort & Spa, nestled between Old Town Key West and the ocean is excited to announce hosting Marine Science Eco Experience in July on Fridays starting at 1 pm, adding to the guest experience.
Led by a seasoned Marine Scientist, the program delves into captivating topics, offering hands-on activities and dynamic visual aids centered around marine life and conservation. The experience will showcase live animals including sea urchins, sea stars, sea cucumbers, decorator crabs, and more while the presentation will cover loggerhead turtles nesting in the Keys, the importance of coral reefs, marine mammals, invasive species like the lionfish and iguanas, sharks and rays, as well as mangrove and seagrass ecology. July 12, 19 and 26, starting at 1 pm for around 60 minutes, there will be a demonstration and conversation followed by question and answer for as long as the guests have questions.
“We are excited to kick off this type of educational program this summer and love the offering from marine science program for our guests,” says, Director of Sales & Marketing, Marisela Baraniewicz. “We have an engaged group of visitors to Pier House and this is another fun way to share more about Key West, our waters and neighboring animals.”
Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, including the signature restaurant One Duval overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous outdoor event and meeting space while the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach, stunning views and the legendary Chart Room.
For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.
