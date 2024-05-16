Mayor Michelle Wu and Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri sign agreement to codify shared commitment to bolstering economic, climate, educational ties

Yesterday while at a meeting at Rome City Hall, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri signed a Declaration of Intent to establish a formal cultural and economic partnership between the cities of Boston and Rome. Recognizing shared academic, cultural, and economic bonds, the goal of the document is to further strengthen this connection, which could lead to outcomes like increased tourism and trade, cultural and student exchanges, and the expansion of Italian companies to the Boston area.

“Boston and Rome are cradles of history and culture, and our partnership will strengthen both cities in continuing to make history for a brighter future,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to Mayor Gualtieri for his leadership and shared commitment to economic development, cultural exchange, and collaboration on the biggest issues facing our communities.”

“Boston is where the history of the United States begins. This is one of the reasons for strong links with Rome, that we confirmed during the meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu,” said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “We shall further intensify our friendship in a MoU that establishes a global partnership between our two cities.”

The Declaration of Intent outlines a commitment from both Boston and Rome to strengthen collaboration and broaden cooperation including, but not limited to, the following areas:

Committing to collaborative marketing of both cities for the benefit of cultural exchange between residents through the increase of travel and tourism.

Establishing a program of economic cooperation that will support the growth of companies in each city, particularly those focused on climate tech innovation, by opening them to new markets and connecting them with talent and resources.

Sustaining cooperation and exchanges in such areas as business and trade, climate resilience, culture, health care, higher education, medical research, science and technology, and travel and tourism.

“International travel connects cultures in such a meaningful and enduring way. City partnerships are critical and Meet Boston applauds the declaration signed today by Mayor Wu and Mayor Gaultieri of Rome,” said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of MeetBoston. “This collaborative model ensures that our economic priorities, including a healthy and reciprocal travel economy, stems from shared values. Education, climate tech, and sustainable travel practices underpin this declaration and we commend both mayors for this commitment.”, “It is an exciting and important opportunity for Boston and Rome.”

“The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts strongly supports an established partnership between the cities of Boston and Rome to further our mutual cultural and economic development,” said Nicole Obi, President & CEO at the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. “It is particularly exciting to see both cities reaffirm their commitment to climate resilience in today’s declaration of intent. We look forward to contributing to this international collaboration to support inclusive climate tech innovation and solutions.”

“Downtown Boston wouldn’t be what it is without cultural exchange and featuring the latest innovative trends and technologies from around the world on our streets and in our office towers,” said Michael Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. “This agreement with our partners in Rome will help our two communities share the best of ourselves with one another, and will deepen Boston’s commitment to the exchange of world-leading ideas and cultural understanding.”

“Boston has a leading global brand when it comes to innovation,” said Cait Brumme, CEO of MassChallenge. “We support the actions Mayor Wu is taking, like the declaration signed today, to ensure that Boston is not only signaling but also providing a supportive system of support for entrepreneurs to take advantage of and contribute to our amazing innovation ecosystem.”

The establishment of a formal partnership with the City of Rome advances Mayor Wu’s larger economic development strategy to support a more vibrant business community and help reduce office vacancies, particularly in the Downtown neighborhood. Key planks of a future partnership will also include increasing travel and tourism to Boston’s cultural institutions, historic landmarks, and neighborhood small businesses; creating access to new markets, networks, and opportunities to help Italian climate tech startups and companies of all sizes incubate and grow in the city; strengthening climate resilience efforts through the sharing of knowledge and technological advancements; and providing opportunities for students and young people to visit each city.

There are eight companies in Boston that are headquartered in Italy, including Piaggio Fast Forward, a robotics company; Eataly, a public market and eatery with a flagship location in the Prudential mall; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., a pharmaceutical company.

This declaration embodies a commitment to the development and signing of a project-based memorandum of understanding that will codify the specific outcomes and metrics of the framework outlined above.