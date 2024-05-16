Mayor Wu Announces Open Newbury 2024

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced Newbury Street will be open to pedestrians-only for 10 consecutive Sundays in the summer beginning June 30 through September 1. New this year, Open Newbury will also be held on two days in December to encourage holiday shopping in the Back Bay, with exact dates to be announced later. Since Open Newbury was first piloted in 2016, thousands have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

“Open Newbury has become a beloved summer tradition in Boston, and I’m grateful to the many small business owners who work together with the City to make this possible. This year we’re excited to add themed days for more special experiences, including a winter holiday Open Newbury,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage residents and visitors to come again and again starting this June, to experience dining, walking, and shopping in the heart of Back Bay.”

Newbury Street will be car-free from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5:00 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change. The City encourages Newbury Street businesses to activate their outdoor spaces with programming with family-friendly activities, pop-up parklets, brand activations, and much more.

“Open Newbury creates the opportunity for Bostonians and visitors alike to explore one of our City’s most vibrant streets from a different perspective free from cars," said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the local business community to enhance the experience for all.”

“I am so excited to see what was once an experiment becoming a tradition on Newbury Street. Open Newbury is coming to represent summer not just to residents of the Back Bay but those across the City and visitors coming from all over,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “With over 250 diverse businesses on Newbury Street, we sought to incorporate their feedback and diversity of patrons, who travel in all modes of transportation. I believe the City is striking the right balance with 10 Open Newbury dates, which will help maintain a special quality to each of the chosen days and provide a chance for businesses to plan.”

The Streets Cabinet, along with members of the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet, worked with small business owners and residents of Back Bay to improve on Open Newbury. This year, the Streets Cabinet will work with local businesses to establish additional pick-up and drop-off zones on the adjacent streets to better accommodate deliveries throughout the day. Another addition will be a cancellation policy in the event of severe weather, with rain dates being announced the Friday evening before a scheduled Open Newbury Sunday.

“I am excited for this enhanced version of Open Newbury, which will bring new opportunities for residents and visitors to support our small businesses and enjoy the Back Bay,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “Thank you to the Back Bay Association and small business owners for partnering with the Administration to improve this program and ensure it supports the needs of all stakeholders.”

"Open Newbury improves our relationship with the community by being more accessible to everyone. That accessibility increases our exposure to the community, which in turn brings us more traffic and business,” said Nick Saunders, Store Manager at Bo Concepts.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks once again. As a Black business owner on Newbury Street, I greatly benefit from the increased foot traffic that Open Newbury brings,” said Romel Sanday, Owner of Canadian Park Training. “This initiative has been incredibly supportive, and it makes me feel valued and heard.”

Open Newbury Street will occur on these days in 2024:

June 30

July 7, 14, 21, 28

August 4, 11, 18, 25

September 1

Two winter dates TBD

More details on Open Newbury can be found here.

The expansion of Open Newbury builds on Mayor Wu’s commitment to reimagining our streets and making Boston a home for everyone. This year, the Mayor also announced the expansion of Open Streets, a similar event series where more than a mile of roadway is closed and transformed into a pedestrian-only zone. This year’s Open Streets routes are in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Hyde Park, East Boston, and Allston-Brighton, with events throughout late spring, summer, and early fall. More on Open Streets 2024 can be found here.